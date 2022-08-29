Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Opera Naples Summer Opera Film Series to Feature FALSTAFF With Ambrogio Maestri in September

Director Calixto Bieito reinterprets as an apocalyptic satire on entertainment and prototype scenario of modern society.

Aug. 29, 2022  

Opera Naples, one of Naples' leading performing arts organizations, will be featuring "Falstaff" (Staatsoper Hamburg) with Ambrogio Maestri during its summer film series of classic European operas, HD at Opera Naples. Screening will take place at 3 p.m. on Sept. 7, shown on the Wang Opera Center's expansive high-definition LED theater screen. Adult tickets are $22; student tickets are $10. Free popcorn will be provided, as well as refreshments available with donations accepted.

Additional opera films will be shown on the first and third Wednesday of each month through Oct. 19. To reserve tickets today, contact 239-963-9050 or visit OperaNaples.org.

Director Calixto Bieito presents a surprise-packed production of Giuseppe Verdi's comic opera "Falstaff," which Bieito reinterprets as an apocalyptic satire on entertainment and prototype scenario of modern society. The new Hamburg production boasts a world-class cast with Ambrogio Maestri in the title role and Maija Kovalevska as Alice Ford. Bieito's take on "Falstaff" is a black comedy, exposing the tragicomic aspect of human existence.

Dedicated to presenting high-quality opera productions and concerts featuring internationally renowned performers and directors, Opera Naples in Naples, Fla. is an artistic powerhouse. Since its inception, the company has presented such well-known grand operas as "La bohème," "Carmen," "Faust, "La Traviata," "Madama Butterfly," "Rigoletto," "Tosca" and more. An advocate of community service and education outreach, Opera Naples has introduced opera to more than 60,000 children since its inception through its various programs, including Lee and Collier County in-school programs and performances, the Resident Artists Program and Summer Youth Program. The company is also dedicated to nurturing the region's promising young talent through the Opera Naples Academy led by a faculty of revered opera luminaries who offer an immersive program of vocal instruction, lectures and masterclasses. The company has earned local, regional, and state government support. For more information, visit OperaNaples.org or contact info@OperaNaples.org.





August 29, 2022

August 26, 2022

August 25, 2022

August 25, 2022

August 24, 2022

