Opera Memphis Presents SCALIA/GINSBURG

Opera Memphis will present Derrick Wang's comic opera Scalia/Ginsburg for ONE NIGHT ONLY at the Germantown Performing Arts Center.

The performance will take place at The Grove, GPAC's lush, outdoor performance space on Saturday, June 12 at 7pm with a preshow talk beginning at 6:15. Tickets can be purchased by contacting the GPAC box office at (901) 751-7500 or visiting the GPAC ticketing website.

Scalia/Ginsburg is an operatic comedy by composer-librettist Derrick Wang about the unlikely friendship between U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia. Inspired by the Justices' own words, this "buoyant show with a deeply serious core" (Süddeutsche Zeitung) was first introduced at the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, ushering in the era of Supreme Court-themed art.

Justices Ginsburg and Scalia themselves wrote forewords to Derrick Wang's libretto, an early version of which was published in the Columbia Journal of Law and the Arts and excerpted as a chapter in Justice Ginsburg's 2016 book My Own Words.



Handorf Company Artists Dane Suarez and Stephanie Doche perform the roles of Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg respectively. They are joined for this production by Opera Memphis favorite Darren K. Stokes as The Commentator. Fans of Opera Memphis will remember Mr. Stokes as Mr. John in Movin' Up in the World and the Colonel in The Falling and The Rising. Scalia/Ginsburg will be conducted by Opera Memphis Director of Musical Activities Cris Frisco and played by members of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

Learn more at operamemphis.org/scalia-ginsburg.

Tickets can be purchased at: gpac-internet.choicecrm.net/templates/GPAC/#/events.