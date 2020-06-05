Opera Live Streams And On-Demand Content On This Week

Here's a look at some of the newly added and upcoming streams being offered by opera companies across North America:

STREAMING LIVE

Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EDT

The American Opera Project is offering "HOLD ON: A Vigil for Broken Spirits," a virtual gathering space created and hosted by soprano Adrienne Danrich. Learn more >>

Sunday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Florida Grand Opera is offering its 2014 production of Nabucco, and the video will remain available through the end of the week. Watch >>

Sunday, June 7 at 7:00 p.m. CDT

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis is offering an Opening Night Spotlight for Awakenings, featuring stage director James Robinson, composer Tobias Picker, librettist Aryeh Lev Stollman, and baritone Jarrett Porter. Watch >>

ON DEMAND

The American Opera Project is offering Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed That Line to Freedom by Nkeiru Okoye. Watch >>

The Dallas Opera Guild is hosting its biennial Lone Star Vocal Competition online. You can watch videos of the finalists and vote for your favorite singer through this Sunday, June 7. Watch >>

little OPERA theatre of ny is offering excerpts of Owen Wingrave and Piramo e Tisbe. Watch >>

Los Angeles Opera is offering "Lift Every Voice," a conversation on racial disparity and inequality in opera, hosted by J'Nai Bridges and including Julia Bullock, Lawrence Brownlee, Russell Thomas, Karen Slack, and Morris Robinson. Watch >>

Both Opera Birmingham and UrbanArias are offering their productions of Independence Eve, by Sidney Marquez Boquiren and Daniel Neer. Watch Opera Birmingham's production >> Watch UrbanAria's production >> (Available through June 11)

Opéra Louisiane hosted a conversation with sopranos Hope Briggs and Dara Rahming, countertenor Patrick Dailey, General Director Leanne P. Clement, Artistic Director Michael Borowitz, and Associate Director Sinella Aghasi. Watch >>

Opera Parallèle is offering Peter Maxwell Davies' The Lighthouse through June 18. Watch >>

Opera Philadelphia is offering We Shall Not Be Moved, by Daniel Bernard Roumain and Marc Bamuthi Joseph, through August 31. Watch >>

Opera Saratoga is offering Opera Saratoga: Connect!, which includes short videos released every day throughout the summer, featuring members of the Festival Artist program, and interactive trivia games, classes, and symposia. Learn more >>

Palm Beach Opera is offering PBO@HOME!, featuring streaming performances, educational resources, playlists, and the weekly recital series An die Musik, which is also streamed to the local YMCA, Alzheimer's Community Care, and long-term care facilities. Learn more >>

Seattle Opera is offering its Songs of Summer recital featuring Angel Blue through June 11. Watch >>

Skylight Opera Theatre is offering free Musical Theater Dance Classes and Nerve-Proof Audition Classes.

