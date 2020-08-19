Opera Lafayette's OPERA STARTS WITH OH! Teaches Kids Opera Via Zoom

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Opera Starts With Oh! is an opera education program for children aged 4 to 7, run by the D.C.-based company Opera Lafayette.

"We believe that opera can be for everyone because it combines all the arts and humanities," the company states.

Opera starts with Oh! unravels these components in fun and informative ways, and Opera becomes magical and approachable!

The program is led by internationally trained director, choreographer, and teaching artist, Emma Jaster, and features guest artists.

Opera Starts with Oh! is perfect for families with children 4 - 7 years old, but all ages are welcome.

Each week, after the live session, there will be a sharing of activities to do at-home to keep kids learning and having fun until the next session!

Learn more at https://operalafayette.org/oswoo.

