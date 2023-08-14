Opera Ithaca Welcomes Gretchen Van Valen as Managing Director

Van Valen brings a wealth of experience in opera and nonprofit engagement to the company as it continues to grow and deliver unique, high-quality programming.

Aug. 14, 2023

Opera Ithaca Welcomes Gretchen Van Valen as Managing Director

Opera Ithaca has engaged Gretchen Van Valen as its first Managing Director.

Van Valen joins Opera Ithaca from Ithaca College, where she most recently served as Director of Alumni and Family Engagement.

"Gretchen is coming to Opera Ithaca with background in opera and a deep knowledge of nonprofit engagement and fundraising in central New York," said Artistic Director, Ben Robinson. "With over 30 years of experience, she will be a game-changing asset as Opera Ithaca continues to grow and expand its reach."

Van Valen will be responsible for the administrative operations of Opera Ithaca. She adds an important key capacity to the company which has experienced extraordinary growth since its founding in 2014 by Lynn Craver and Zachary James.

Opera Ithaca is the only opera company in North America to present a work penned by a woman composer every season. It is on the forefront of delivering unique, high-quality professional programming to a growing audience.

"I am thrilled and honored to be serving Opera Ithaca in this role," said Van Valen. "Coming back to the world of opera and working with such an amazing group of people, is especially meaningful for me. Opera Ithaca is doing amazing things and I am excited to be part of its future."

Opera Ithaca launches its 9th season in September with a production of Derrick Wang's Scalia/Ginsburg in collaboration with the Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy at Cornell University.

The company will also present its second Opera Ithaca Festival in November, which includes Rusalka and a staged performance of Molly Joyce's YousaidShesaidHesaid, a groundbreaking response to Schubert's Die schöne Müllerin.

Opera Ithaca will present the 8th Annual Edward M. Murray International Competition of Voice in March 2024. It closes its season in April with Benjamin Britten's The Turn of the Screw.



