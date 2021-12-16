Opera Ithaca Announces World Film Premiere Of HANSEL AND GRETEL

Opera Ithaca has announced the premiere of its original film production of Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel. The film can be streamed on demand starting Sunday, December 19 by visiting:

Featuring a new English libretto by Opera Ithaca Artistic Director Ben Robinson, this adaptation of Hansel and Gretel casts the Witch as a celebrity chef. She hosts the titular children on her show as guest stars and the main ingredients.

This collaborative project brings together the chamber orchestra from Resonance Works Pittsburgh, under the leadership of conductor Maria Sensi Sellner; the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus; and Raylynmor Opera. PhotoSynthesis Productions contributed media support, expanding on its partnership with Opera Ithaca its 2020 film, Gianni Schicchi.

"Hansel and Gretel is the next step in Opera Ithaca's exploration of the confluence of opera and film," says Robinson, "and the transformation of the Witch into a celebrity chef with her own TV show adds a delightful and surprising element that binds the whole project together."

This reimagined film version of Hansel and Gretel stars Metropolitan Opera mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen as Hansel; Marlen Nahhas, a recent graduate of the Cafritz Young Artist Program at Washington National Opera as Gretel; and internationally acclaimed soprano Meghan Kasanders as the Witch and Mother.

Mario Diaz-Moresco co-stars as Father, Mariya Kaganskaya as Sandman, and Megnot Toggia as the Dew Fairy. Robinson serves as the director alongside co-director and editor David Kossack.

For additional casting and other information, please visit www.operaithaca.org.