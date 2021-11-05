Opera In The Heights to Presents IL TROVATORE

Opera in the Heights (OH!), after a year and a half of alternative programming online and outdoors, has announced its return to fully-staged productions in its home venue, Lambert Hall. Headlining the season will be original productions of Verdi's Il Trovatore (November 13, 14, 19, 21, 2021) and Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin (April 2, 3, 8, 10, 2022), both of which were previously canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our '21-22 season is all about reclaiming what the past year took from us and applying what it taught us," said Artistic and Interim General Director, Eiki Isomura. "In a way, we are picking up where we left off, gratefully bringing back most of the artists whom we previously engaged for 'Trovatore' and 'Onegin.'" The company has learned some new things since then as they adapted to the pandemic, he added, "Building partnerships, producing digital content, and presenting in alternative venues - these will continue to be a part of what we do."

OH!'s award-winning collaboration with the Decameron Opera Coalition will continue with its next film series HEROES, featuring OH!'s chapter about the late Houston civil rights activist Eldrewey Stearns, Unsung Activist, composed by and starring Steve Wallace, multi-talented tenor, composer/lyricist, and producer. OH!'s Unsung Activist will be featured within a three-episode series of short opera films and art songs co-produced by the coalition's partner companies. The series will premiere online this October 1st and will be available on-demand thereafter.

OH! is also partnering with Holocaust Museum Houston to co-produce Scalia/Ginsburg by Derrick Wang, as part of the museum's "Notorious RBG" exhibition. Composer Derrick Wang describes his opera as, "inspired by the opinions of U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia and by the 'operatic precedent' of Händel, Mozart, Rossini, Bellini, Verdi, Offenbach, Bizet, Sullivan, Puccini, Strauss, et al." Performance will take place in the museum's auditorium, for two performances, June 2 and 5, 2022.

Additionally, OH! will once again present outdoor song recitals featuring members of OH!'s Resident Artist program along with some of OH!'s local artists. Performances will be announced later this fall, and all updates will be found at operaintheheights.org.

"There is a lot in our season that is new and innovative," says Isomura, "and yet after what we've all been through this year and a half, it might be the old and familiar that will feel the most refreshing." After the Decameron Opera Coalition's HEROES premiere in October, Il Trovatore will open the company's in-person season on November 13. That cast will sopranos Natalie Polito and Chabrelle Williams as Leonora, tenors Dane Suarez and Brian Vu as Manrico, baritone Nathan Matticks as Count Di Luna, and mezzo-soprano Anne Maguire as Azucena, and the OH orchestra and chorus with Eiki Isomura conducting and Cara Consilvio stage directing.

2021-22 season subscriptions, which guarantee the best seating and pricing available, are now available for renewal and purchase at operaintheheights.org or by calling 713-861-5303. Scalia/Ginsburg has limited seating and is available on a first-come first-serve basis; Opera in the Heights encourages patrons to subscribe early. Single-ticket sales will become available for purchase this October 1st.

Opera in the Heights, a professional regional company, exists to provide a stage for emerging performers and bring affordable opera to the Greater Houston Area. All operas are fully staged with orchestra and presented in the original language with English surtitles projected above the stage.