Opera Grand Rapids Announces Opera Week

Come join the tradition of more than 50-years of Grand-opera in West Michigan in the inaugural Opera Week! Running October 27 through November 2, Opera Week will feature discounts and special deals at local restaurants and businesses with the "Opera Signature Pass," pop-up performances at local hot-spots, an Opera Education Day in partnership with the Grand Rapids Public Schools, the opportunity to Trick or Treat @The Betty, and two stellar performances of the comedic opera, The Mikado by Gilbert & Sullivan at St. Cecilia Music Center.

Check-out the full Opera Week Schedule below:

All Week Long | Opera Out

Sunday, October 27 | 6:00PM | Opera Week Kick-Off Dinner

Monday, October 28 | 6:00-7:00PM | Live Opera Performance - Founder's Brewing

Tuesday, October 29 | 11:00AM-12:00PM | Mikado Spotlight Concert - Grand Rapids Art Museum

Wednesday, October 30 | All Day | Opera Education Day - Grand Rapids Public Schools

Thursday, October 31 | 12:00-3:00PM | Trick or Treat @TheBetty

Friday, November 1 & Saturday, November 2 | 7:30PM | The Mikado by Gilbert & Sullivan

For more information on Opera Week, visit https://www.operagr.org/opera-week/.

Opera Week is being presented as part of Opera Grand Rapids expanded "Opera in the Community" program which brings live opera experiences and events directly to families in West Michigan thanks to the generosity of the Meijer Foundation. Opera Week coincides with National Opera Week and celebrates the diversity and adaptability of this great art-form.

For information on other performances and events for Opera Grand Rapids, visit https://www.operagr.org/.





