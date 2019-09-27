Opera Fusion Presents The Latin Divos

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center and Opera Fusion are proud to present the pop-opera trio, The Latin Divos. The bravura performers are bringing a new twist to the classical crossover genre and gaining world-wide recognition for their exciting concerts which feature the group's extraordinary vocal and musical skills. The performance will take place on October 12 at 7:30pm with both general seating as well as cabaret seating with light refreshments served. For tickets and more information, www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

"We are excited to be bringing this talented trio to our center," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Presenting a mix of opera standards, romantic serenades and Latin classics, this group is a performance powerhouse!"

The Latin Divos features tenor Ernesto Cabrera, baritone Fernando Gonzalez and tenor Will Corujo, who is also the director and founder. The pop/opera trio perform a diverse repertoire from renowned arias to famed love songs with a Latin flavor. Their performances honor the great artists of romantic music - in Spanish, Italian, English and French---with their signature Latin spark! Tenor Will Corujo adds even more spice with his virtuoso performances of both the violin and saxophone, making this extraordinary trio unique in the Latin Pop-Opera genre.

Opera Fusion Florida is working to present opera as the dynamo of the performing arts that it truly is - a story line put to wonderful music that rolls everything into one lively, fantastic theatrical experience. For more information, www.operafusion.org.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You