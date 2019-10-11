Opera Connecticut To Present MADAMA BUTTERFLY

What makes "Madama Butterfly" one of the 3 most popular operas in the world? First, the story is so familiar. Giacomo Puccini, the composer, used a famous play by David Belasco with a strong dramatic plot. Second, Puccini's music adds new dimensions to the play. Third, the heartbreaking end of the opera sums up the very human reaction to love, betrayal, hope, and despair.

Opera Connecticut will present Puccini's "Madama Butterfly" on Friday October 18 at 8:00 PM and Sunday October 20 at 2:00 PM. The performances will be given in the Hoffman Auditorium at the University of Saint Joseph, 1878 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford.

The cast is truly an international cast, hailing from homes around the globe. One example is the tenor who will be singing Lieutenant Pinkerton, Ta'u Pupu'a. Ta'u hails from the tiny island nation of Tonga in the Pacific. At the University of Utah, he was recruited by the NFL to play with the Cleveland Browns. After a career-ending foot injury, he turned to opera.

Opera Connecticut auditions singers in New York and also offers opportunities for students to appear in its productions. If chosen, a student can learn the challenges and share the excitement of singing in a full length production, with an orchestra, sets, props, lights, and costumes.

The company's orchestra includes musicians from the Hartford Symphony. Conducting will be Doris Lang Kosloff, Opera Connecticut's Artistic Director. "Madama Butterfly" will be sung in Italian with an English translation projected on a screen above the stage.

Tickets are available by visiting SHOWCLIX.COM. For help with tickets call (888) 718-4253.





