Opera Colorado and Noble Riot Announce ARIAS IN THE ALLEY

Internationally-acclaimed soprano Michelle DeYoung will perform a program of opera, cabaret, jazz, and more at the RiNo wine bar on September 27.

Opera Colorado and Noble Riot have announced Arias in the Alley, an afternoon of music, on Sunday, September 27 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. This will be Opera Colorado's first live performance since March 1, 2020. The remainder of the 2019-20 Season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This one-of-a-kind event will feature internationally-acclaimed mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung and pianist Jeremy Reger in a program of opera, cabaret, jazz, and more on Noble Riot's patio. For those interested in food and drink, Noble Riot's full menu will be available via tableside service throughout the event, with the option to pre-order for ease and safety.

Opera Colorado and Noble Riot are working together to provide a safe experience for patrons, artists, and staff. Patrons must wear facial coverings when not seated with their party and will enjoy the event at socially-distanced tables of two to four people. All staff will be required to wear masks and undergo a temperature check prior to service, and all tables, glassware, and flatware will be deep-cleaned and disinfected prior to service and between customers. Our artists will perform at a minimum of 25 feet away from patrons, per state guidelines.

"We are thrilled to partner with Scott and Nicole Mattson and Troy Bowen at Noble Riot to create a unique, safe, al fresco opera experience. The great food and wine, coupled with the incomparable voice of Michelle DeYoung, will provide a live and lively experience to lift our spirits as we head into the fall," says Greg Carpenter, General & Artistic Director of Opera Colorado.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8 at operacolorado.org or by calling 303.468.2030 (press 1). Admission is $40 for a two-person table and $80 for a four-person table, food and beverage not included. Capacity is very limited, and there will be a waiting list available if the event sells out. Noble Riot is located at 1336 27th Street in Denver. For more information regarding the venue, visit nobleriot.com.

Performer Biographies

Michelle DeYoung (mezzo-soprano) has established herself as one of the most exciting artists of her generation. She continues to be in demand throughout the world, appearing regularly with the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, The Met Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Vienna Philharmonic, and the Concertgebouworkest. She has also performed at the prestigious festivals of Ravinia, Tanglewood, Saito Kinen, Edinburgh, and Lucerne. Equally at home on the opera stage, Ms. DeYoung has appeared with the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Teatro alla Scala, Bayreuth Festival, Berliner Staatsoper, Paris Opera, Theater Basel, English National Opera and the Tokyo Opera.

A multi-Grammy® award-winning recording artist, Ms. DeYoung holds an impressive discography including performances with Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony (SFS Media), Sir Colin Davis and the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO Live!), the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Bernard Haitink (CSO Resound), and more. Her first solo album was released on the EMI label.

Jeremy Reger (piano) maintains an active performing, teaching, and coaching career. He has served on the music staff of Virginia Opera, Eugene Opera, Hawaii Opera Theater, Mill City Opera, Central City Opera, Minnesota Opera, Skylark Opera, and Aspen Opera Theater. He has performed with the Virginia Symphony, the Boulder Philharmonic, the Williamsburg Symphony, the Carmel Symphony, and the Boulder Bach Ensemble. He is an associate professor of vocal coaching at CU Boulder, where his classes focus on repertoire, diction, the art of vocal coaching, and audition techniques. He is the head coach of the Eklund Opera Program. A passionate educator, he taught at the Music Academy of the West, Christopher Newport University, the Opera Studio of Pernambuco in Recife, Brazil, and at the Jacob's School of Music at Indiana University. A strong advocate of new opera, Reger has participated in workshops of new opera by composers such as Jake Heggie, Tom Cipullo, Ricky Ian Gordon, Kevin Putz, and Mark Adamo. Reger maintains an active vocal coaching studio throughout the United States and South America. He has a doctorate from the University of Michigan, studying under Martin Katz.

