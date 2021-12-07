Opera Atelier's Heavenly Film ANGEL Back By Popular Demand

Opera Atelier has announced its visionary film Angel is back by popular demand in time for the holiday season - streaming today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and available until Monday, January 3, 2022.

Angel marks the culmination of composer Edwin Huizinga's commission for the company in association with Associate Composer/Assistant Conductor, Christopher Bagan. The first iteration of the work took place in the Royal Chapel in Versailles in 2017 where Opera Atelier was invited to participate in the official Canada 150 celebrations in France.

"We are thrilled that audiences and critics alike have connected to the production of Angel and its timeless themes of heroes versus anti-heroes, loss of innocence, isolation and redemption, and we're delighted to be able to share the work's magic and splendour with even more audiences during the holiday season," says Marshall Pynkoski, Founding Co-Artistic Director.

Adds Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg, Opera Atelier Founding Co-Artistic Director: "We are immensely proud of our superb cast and the entire production team of Angel. This work depicting the timeless battle between good and evil and its ultimate message of hope has a special resonance at this time of year."

The 70-minute film includes stage direction by Founding Co-Artistic Director Marshall Pynkoski C.M., the full corps of Artists of Atelier Ballet with choreography by Founding Co-Artistic Director Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg C.M., and additional solo contemporary choreography created and performed by Artist of Atelier Ballet Tyler Gledhill, and features the renowned Tafelmusik - Elisa Citterio, Music Director - under the baton of Opera Atelier Music Director David Fallis.

The production of Angel, filmed and edited by Canadian filmmaker and rising star Marcel Canzona, includes excerpts from John Milton's Paradise Lost, interwoven with Rainer Maria Rilke's mystic poetry in a new translation commissioned by Opera Atelier from American Playwright Grace Andreacchi. It also marks Opera Atelier's first collaboration with The Nathaniel Dett Chorale - Canada's premiere choral group specializing in Afrocentric music of all styles - under the direction of D. Brainerd Blyden-Taylor.

Alongside soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, Angel features tenor Colin Ainsworth, soprano Mireille Asselin, baritone Jesse Blumberg, soprano Meghan Lindsay, baritone John Tibbetts (Opera Atelier debut), and bass-baritone Douglas Williams.

The production showcases new sets and art direction from Opera Atelier Resident Set Designer Gerard Gauci, and costumes by Michael Gianfrancesco and Michael Legouffe.

In addition to Huizinga's original compositions for Angel, the film includes music by William Boyce and Matthew Locke, as well as "Summer 1" and "Winter 1" from Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi - The Four Seasons. Angel marks the first time Richter's recomposition will be played on period instruments.

Tickets are on sale now by visiting: OperaAtelier.com

Angel is dedicated to the memory of Jeanne Lamon (1949 - 2021), Tafelmusik's longtime Music Director and Music Director Emerita (1981 - 2014), and Opera Atelier's beloved friend, treasured colleague and collaborator for more than 35 years.