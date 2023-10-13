On Site Opera's Annual Benefit Evening to Honor Departing Founder Eric Einhorn

On Site Opera will host a celebratory performance-based gala to benefit the organization's future programming and growth, October 26 at the Prince George Ballroom.

A great entry point into On Site Opera's mission to produce site-specific operas in non-traditional venues throughout New York City and beyond, the evening will present an immersive performance of Offenbach's frothy one-act opera, Monsieur Choufleuri (Mr. Cauliflower) alongside cocktails, dining and mingling, with the Neo-Renaissance splendor of the ballroom as its backdrop. A lighthearted work written in 1861 to be played by pianist Matthew Lobaugh, the nouveau riche Parisian Monsieur Choufleuri, sung by baritone Eliam Ramos, attempts to impress the town's high society, hiring famous opera singers to perform at the event – only to have them cancel at the last-minute. Choufleuri, with the help of his daughter, sung by soprano Cree Carrico and her boyfriend, sung by tenor Bernard Holcomb, attempt to save the evening by impersonating the singers themselves, and hijinks and humor commence! Bridging patrons into the performance with moments of participation, the celebratory evening places the power of immersive and site-specific theatrical production in the spotlight, while introducing patrons to the key creative masterminds behind the organization.

In addition to celebrating the immersive world of opera, this special evening holds a profound significance as On Site Opera honors and bids farewell to On Site Opera's founder and Artistic Director, Eric Einhorn, who will be departing the company at the end of this year. Eric's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in shaping On Site Opera's journey and successes. His departure marks the dawn of a new chapter filled with growth and innovation for the company, a moment that both celebrates its past and eagerly anticipates a future brimming with promising opportunities and ongoing artistic exploration.

“There is no better way to celebrate both our mission and the work we are undertaking to build a bright future than by doing it together alongside our friends and patrons through an immersive evening of performance,” explains Piper Gunnarson, On Site Opera's General Director/CEO. “By showcasing the incredible talents of our opera community in a historical space like the Prince George Ballroom, it personifies the focus of our innovations, goals and creative identity in an authentic way and invites New Yorkers to join us on our greater mission to re-vitalize opera for the twenty-first century, and its changing audiences.”

“Eric Einhorn's vision and leadership have been the heartbeat of On Site Opera for more than a decade, and as we gather for this special evening, we not only celebrate our organization's dedication to opera innovation but also pay tribute to the creative visionary who has been instrumental in our journey," says Corey Kinger, the organization's Board Chair. As we bid farewell to Eric, we eagerly anticipate a future where his enduring legacy continues to inspire us. We are steadfast in our commitment to building upon the robust foundation he has established, ensuring the sustained success and growth of On Site Opera, all while remaining guided by his pioneering spirit.”

The Prince George Ballroom operates under Breaking Ground, a local organization committed to ending homelessness through city-wide housing efforts. Breaking Ground has partnered with On Site Opera partner for their production of Amahl and the Night Visitors in both 2018, 2019, and 2022 for creation of the production's community chorus. On Site Opera is pleased to select this venue as the host of their gala and continue to further the working relationship with Breaking Ground and help to support their important mission.

SCHEDULE AND TICKET INFORMATION

On Site Opera's 2023 Gala will be held on Thursday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $500 and are available for purchase at Click Here

VENUE INFORMATION

The Prince George Ballroom is located at 15 E 27th Street, and accessible by the 4,6, N and R trains.

ABOUT ON SITE OPERA

Established in 2012 and based in the heart of New York City, On Site Opera has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the world of site-specific opera. Rooted in a deep commitment to collaboration and storytelling, On Site Opera thrives on fostering an intimate connection between artists and audiences, curating unforgettable experiences guided by visionary opera talents and daring creative teams. Each On Site Opera production invites New Yorkers to discover their city in novel and unconventional ways, all while nurturing a new era of opera enthusiasts. With a remarkable track record, On Site Opera has brought to life nearly 30 site-specific opera productions in equally unique settings, earning widespread critical acclaim. These venues have ranged from the Bronx Zoo and Harlem's iconic Cotton Club to Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the American Museum of Natural History, Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the wake of the extended theater closures caused by the global pandemic in 2020, On Site Opera stood at the forefront of reimagining opera, ingeniously reaching audiences worldwide through innovative productions delivered via telephone, mail, and online platforms.

For further details, please visit us at https://osopera.org.

Stay connected with On Site Opera on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @onsiteopera