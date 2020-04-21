On Site Opera To Stream Encore Presentation Of MORNING STAR

On Site Opera, New York's pioneer opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, has added an additional live stream to their 4-part series of encore presentations.

The company, who has streamed past opera performances from their archives over the last month, will offer audiences a watch party of their 2018 production of Ricky Ian Gordon and William Hoffman's Morning Star, originally performed at the Museum at Eldridge Street housed at the historic 1887 Eldridge Synagogue.

An opera by Ricky Ian Gordon, libretto by William M. Hoffman, and based on the play by Sylvia Regan, Morning Star tells the story of an immigrant Jewish family struggling to find a better life on the Lower East Side of Manhattan in the early 20th century. The family is deeply impacted by the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire, the Great Depression, and World War I and must learn how to adapt to the country's ever-changing landscape.

With performances originally coinciding with the 107th anniversary of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire, the cast included Emily Pulley, Jennifer Zetlan, Cree Carrico, Blythe Gaissert, Joshua Jeremiah, Blake Friedman, Andrew Lovato, Chrystal E. Williams, Martin Bakari, David Langan, Allison Gish and Isabelle Freeman. C

onducted by Geoffrey McDonald and directed by Eric Einhorn, the production also served as the world premiere of a newly-commissioned chamber edition of the opera, supervised by the composer, with new orchestrations by Tony Award-winning orchestrator Bruce Coughlin, performed by members of the American Modern Ensemble.

A live Q+A with composer Ricky Ian Gordon, soprano Jennifer Zetlan, conductor Geoffrey McDonald, and director Eric Einhorn will follow.

Monday, April 27, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., EST. The performance will be streamed on the company's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/OnSiteOpera/





