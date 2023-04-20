On Site Opera Appoints Piper Gunnarson as Next General Director/CEO

On Site Opera, New York's pioneering opera company rooted in site-specific storytelling and the immersive experience, has announced Piper Gunnarson as its next General Director/CEO, effective May 1. Piper has served as the company's Executive Director since 2017 and will now assume the added responsibilities of overseeing program planning and the broader vision and strategy for the organization.

Co-founded by Eric Einhorn in 2012, On Site Opera has experienced tremendous artistic and financial growth over the last decade. Gunnarson was hired as the company's first full-time employee and has since built and led a team of seven dedicated employees. During her tenure as Executive Director, Piper has more than doubled the company's budget in part by substantially increasing funding from government and foundation agencies, in addition to establishing and executing a successful annual gala. Additionally, she has expanded and diversified the board of directors with an intentional push towards gender, generational, racial, and economic diversity on the board, and has facilitated the company's Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) work internally and in the field. Piper has participated in OPERA America's inaugural Women's Opera Network Mentorship Program and Leadership Intensive Program and is currently serving on their Trustee Council.

"It has been such a privilege to lead On Site's administrative growth for the past six years as Executive Director, and to collaborate with Eric and Geoff to drive such inventive opera programming," notes Gunnarson regarding her new position. "I am incredibly honored that Eric and the board have entrusted me to carry this organization forward by building upon his founding vision and bringing my own familiarity with OSO to ensure institutional continuity as we look ahead to our next chapter. We are in an excellent position to continue innovating the art form with our site-specific opera productions, and to explore new programming possibilities that can expand our artistic footprint and deepen our civic impact."

"Piper has been an essential part of On Site Opera's growth and success over the past several years, and I am thrilled to see her take on this new role," adds Eric Einhorn, On Site Opera's co-founder and outgoing General and Artistic Director. "Her vision, leadership, and dedication to our mission have been instrumental in bringing opera to new and diverse audiences throughout New York City. I am excited to see how she will continue to shape the future of On Site Opera."

"We are happy to welcome Piper Gunnarson as our new General Director," agrees Corey Kinger, On Site Opera's board President. "With her extensive experience and proven track record in arts management, we are confident that she will bring fresh ideas and strategic leadership to On Site Opera. We look forward to working with Piper to advance our mission of bringing innovative and immersive operatic experiences to audiences across the country."

Einhorn will remain the company's Artistic Director through the end of 2023. On Site Opera has assembled a search committee comprised of a variety of stakeholders to begin the search for the company's next Artistic Director, further strengthening the leadership of the company into the next decade and beyond.