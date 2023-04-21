Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD to be Presented at Opera Ithaca This Month

This gleefully comedic sendup of the Orpheus fable features a nationally recognized cast from across the country.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Opera Ithaca will present a new production of Jacques Offenbach's sinfully delightful Orpheus in the Underworld on April 28th and 29th at the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca. This gleefully comedic sendup of the Orpheus fable features a nationally recognized cast from across the country, including Charles Carlotta as Orpheus, Francesca Federico as Eurydice, Gabriel Hernandez as Pluto, and Bryan Murray as Jupiter. Maestro Grant Cooper makes his company debut.

Opera Ithaca's Artistic Director and Orpheus stage director Ben Robinson shared, "Opera Ithaca is so fortunate to have a wonderful cast and creative team assembled for this project. The "lighter than air" quality of Offenbach's music is reflected in the entirely inflatable set, designed by Norman Johnson, a sight gag that will immediately take the audience into the silly sphere of this story."

Performance Details:

Orpheus in the Underworld

Friday, April 28, 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 29, 2:00 PM

Hangar Theatre

800 Taughannock Blvd., Ithaca, NY

Tickets and more information are available at www.operaithaca.org.

Orpheus in the Underworld is supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts and the Tompkins County Tourism Program.

About Opera Ithaca

Founded in 2014, Opera Ithaca is a professional opera company based in Ithaca, New York. Opera Ithaca is committed to providing a consistent venue for classical vocal music and programs, concerts, and community outreach events in Ithaca and the surrounding region.

To learn more about Opera Ithaca, visit: www.operaithaca.org.




