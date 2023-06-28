OPERA America Reveals 19 Participants for 2023 Leadership Intensive

This 2023 class is the largest cohort in the program’s history.
POPULAR
OPERA America has announced the 19 participants selected for the 2023 Leadership Intensive. The program exemplifies the organization’s long-standing commitment to identify and support the professional growth of leaders who will help move opera forward for years to come.
This 2023 class is the largest cohort in the program’s history. It includes 13 participants selected by OPERA America and two participants selected by each of OPERA America’s partner organizations: the Association for Opera in Canada, Opera Europa, and Ópera Latinoamérica.
The 2023 Leadership Intensive participants are:
American Participants
International Participants
(See below for additional information about the participants.)
The cohort was chosen from a record-breaking pool of applicants through a competitive selection process. Candidates were selected through three rounds of interviews in which they were evaluated based on their career achievements and goals, demonstrated leadership, and contributions to the field.
“Now in its ninth season, the Leadership Intensive has a proven track record as a catalyst for the development of a new generation of opera leaders,” stated Marc. A. Scorca, president/CEO of OPERA America. “Alumni of the program hold leadership positions internationally in the opera field and the arts more generally.”
The Leadership Intensive offers participants an extended professional development experience that will bolster their leadership capacity and advance their careers. Participants will gather at OPERA America’s National Opera Center from August 16 to 23, 2023, for a week of seminars and trainings that will address strategic issues, build essential skills, and foster international professional connections.
Participants will take part in additional professional development activities over the course of the next year, including regular group coaching sessions, webinars with field executives, and roundtable discussions at OPERA America’s annual conference in Los Angeles in June 2024.
For more information about the Leadership Intensive, including a list of the program’s alumni, visit operaamerica.org/Leadership.
Videos