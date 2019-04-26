Noseda Returns To Carnegie Hall With ROSSINI'S STABAT MATER

Gianandrea Noseda Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) will bring the Orchestra to Carnegie Hall for their first concert together in New York, performing an Italian-themed program that includes Rossini's rarely-performed Stabat Mater and Liszt's thrilling Dante Symphony, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00PM. Noseda, who earlier this season was extended as NSO Music Director through the 2024-25 season, concludes his second season with the NSO leading an international program highlighted by at the Kennedy Center, June 6, 8, and 9, 2019. This summer, Noseda will lead the NSO at Wolf Trap in July, returns to Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival in August, and inaugurates his position as music director of the newly-launched Tsinandali Festival and Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in the Republic of Georgia this summer.

Performing in New York together for the first time, Noseda and the NSO will arrive at Carnegie Hall with an Italian-themed program of seldom-heard works, beginning with Liszt's Dante Symphony, a rousing musical adaptation of Dante's Inferno, followed by a rarely-performed late work by Gioacchino Rossini, Stabat Mater. Noseda and the NSO will be joined by a celebrated international quartet of soloists for the Stabat Mater, including soprano Erika Grimaldi, mezzo-soprano Chiara Amar , tenor Michele Angelini, bass-baritone Marko Mimica, and the University of Maryland Concert Choir. The concert will take place on Sunday, May 19, at 2:00 PM.

In June, Noseda will conclude his second season as Music Director of the NSO with three concerts featuring a wide, international array of works that showcase his vast musical interests. The concert begins with Copland's Billy the Kid Suite and ends with Dvo k's iconic Symphony No. 9, New World. The program will be performed in the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall on June 6, 8, and 9, 2019. A testament to the deep artistic relationship that has been built since his arrival in Washington, D.C. last season, the NSO announced in September 2018 that it had extended Noseda's contract through the 2024 2025 season.

This summer, Noseda will make his debut at Wolf Trap when he conducts the NSO in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with Ning Feng and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 at the Filene Center on Friday, July 26, 2019. The Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts is the nation's only national park dedicated solely to the performing arts.

Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival will welcome Noseda back for two concerts on August 2 and 3, 2019 at David Geffen Hall. Noseda will conduct the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 with Pierre-Laurent Aimard and Schubert's Symphony No. 9, Great. Noseda has been a frequent guest conductor of the Mostly Mozart Festival, with his most recent appearance being at the 2017 Mostly Mozart Festival.

In August 2018, it was announced that Gianandrea Noseda was appointed the first Music Director of the new Tsinandali Festival and the Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in the village of Tsinandali in the Republic of Georgia. Noseda will conduct the inaugural Tsinandali Festival's opening concert on Sunday, September 8, 2019 with soloists soprano Ying Fang and mezzo-soprano Ketevan Kemoklidze joining the Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection." Founded in 2019, the Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra is the resident orchestra of the Tsinandali Festival led by Gianandrea Noseda, and is comprised of young, talented musicians ages 18 through 28 years old from the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe, including Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Ukraine.

In July 2018, Zurich Opera named Noseda its next General Music Director starting with the 2021 2022 season. His first season will include the beginning of a new Ring cycle in Zurich, which will also mark Noseda's first Ring.

For more information on Gianandrea Noseda, click here.





