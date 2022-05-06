New York Opera Alliance Presents NYOA Next!

The NEW YORK OPERA ALLIANCE (NYOA) presents NYOA NEXT! on Monday, May 16 at 7:30pm at Christ & Saint Stephen's Church in New York City.

The concert features performances from NYOA company productions that will be presented during NY OPERAFEST 2022, as well as previews of productions planned for later this year and in 2023 and 2024. Watch a mixture of contemporary opera (with some world premieres), 20th Century works and Traditional Canon.

Groups to present include America Opera Project, Bronx Opera, dell'Arte Opera Ensemble, Encompass New Opera Theatre, Harlem Opera Theater, Hunter Opera Theater, International Brazilian Opera Company, Lighthouse Opera Comapny, MORE Opera, Opera Praktikos, Regina Opera, Untitled Theater Company No. 61, and Cutting Edge Concerts New Music Festival.

Tickets are only $20.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. Tickets available at nyoanext.bpt.me.

As previously announced, the NEW YORK OPERAFEST returns to in-person programming after two years of producing content virtually. For the first time since 2020, the festival will offer in-person productions in New York City from April 15 to June 15, 2022. The festival will showcase the breadth and diversity of opera in New York City through events ranging from virtual reality to improv opera, with productions in theaters, gardens, garages, bars, playgrounds, and beyond.

NEW YORK OPERAFEST was founded to both bring increased visibility of opera to New Yorkers and to unite participant companies with collaborative and accessible performance opportunities. It is produced by the NEW YORK OPERA ALLIANCE (NYOA), a community of passionate and resilient opera producers. NYOA is fiscally sponsored by OPERA America, the national membership organization for artists, administrators, trustees, and audiences, dedicated to supporting the creation, presentation, and enjoyment of opera.

Explains festival chair PENNY PUN, "The theme for this year's OPERAFEST is 'building' as NYOA sets its eyes on building a future for opera, after two years of uncertainty and challenges for our industry and our community. OPERAFEST 2022 will celebrate the return of in-person performances, as participating production ranges from virtual to hybrid to in-person. It's so exciting to see how these productions and artists are building the future of opera with innovation, fearlessness and adaptability!"

For more information and ticket availability, visit newyorkoperafest.org.