New York City Opera's 75th Anniversary Concert Comes to Bryant Park For Free

A celebration of New York City Opera's 75th Anniversary, which will also be the finale to Bryant Park Picnic Performances, presented by Bank of America, will feature NYCO chorus and soloists Lisa Chavez, Glen Seven Allen, Mark Rucker, Brandie Sutton, Won Whi Choi, Kristin Sampson, Christopher Job, Jessica Fishenfeld, Inna Dukach, and Megan Picerno, accompanied by a 30-piece orchestra, and narrated by Michael Capasso, General Director of the company. The performances will be led by a quartet of conductors: Carolyn Kuan, James Meena, Gil Rose, and James Lowe.

Since its founding 75 years ago as "The People's Opera," New York City Opera has held a long tradition of producing new work and has launched the careers of dozens of major artists, while adhering to its unique mission: affordable tickets prices and a devotion to American works and English-language performance, establishing itself as a uniquely American Opera Company of international stature. Today New York City Opera continues its historic mission of inspiring audiences with innovative and theatrically compelling opera to New York audiences by celebrating the diversity of the vibrant community around it with its highly popular Ópera en Español series and LGBT Initiative, which recently saw the world premiere of Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's highly acclaimed opera Stonewall. NYCO also remains committed to cultivating and inspiring the next generation of opera audiences by introducing the art form to the young through its revitalized outreach and education programs.

This event is part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America, a series of world-class music, theater, and dance performances in Midtown Manhattan. All Picnic Performances are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required. At each show, the park lends out 250 free picnic blankets for audience members to relax on while enjoying the show on the Lawn.





Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You