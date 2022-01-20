New Camerata Opera to Present 'Party At The Opera' - A Series Of Educational Children's Opera Videos On YouTube'

New Camerata Opera will present a series of free, educational, and interactive children's opera videos on YouTube adapted from their opera, Party at the Opera. The collection of six videos is an immersive, musical, and theatrical experience for children ages 18 months to 5 years. Watch the entire series with the family anytime, by visiting Camerata Piccola. https://www.newcamerataopera.org/.

Excerpts from seven classic operas with original English texts will teach children the fundamentals of classical music, from rhythm, melody, and harmony, to subjects like emotion in music, and even set design. A diverse cast of approachable, funny characters leads the audience on an exciting musical adventure. Children can try their hands at conducting and playing a musical instrument and can find their own operatic voice in this welcoming invitation into the world of opera.

Each of the six videos covers a different aspect of opera:

Party at the Opera: Barry Baritone hosts the show along with 3 other opera singing friends, to take kids on an engaging tour through several music fundamentals: tempo, range, dynamics, and voice parts. The art of conducting is also introduced in an immersive and fun manner.

Party at the Opera 2: Children learn about the different types of musical songs within an opera: an aria, a duet, a trio, a quartet, and a chorus.

Party at the Opera 3: Barry Baritone and Sally Soprano learn how to make their performance much more interesting, through working with a stage director, Director Deb.

Party at the Opera 4: The gang introduces emotions in music. Explore how the art form can make you feel a certain way, just through how the music sounds, and how it is performed.

Party at the Opera 5: A special guest tries her hand at composing for the first time, and her new opera receives its worldwide premiere.

Party at the Opera 6: Actual opera production designers star in this episode about the many folks who work behind the scenes to help make an opera come to life.

In 2018, NCO produced and toured its early childhood development offering, Party at the Opera to young children in New York and Long Island. The production was an instant favorite for its accessible approach to opera, while also introducing timeless themes from some of the world's greatest operas, including Carmen and The Barber of Seville. When the world transitioned to a new 'socially-distanced' normal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, NCO quickly reimagined this production into a series of free online videos. The organization hopes that this endeavor will help to ease the burden on parents and schoolteachers, if only for 8-12 minutes.

For more information, visit newcamerataopera.org.