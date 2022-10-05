Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Amsterdam Opera to Present LUCREZIA BORGIA This Spring

This bel canto rarity, with a libretto based on the play Lucrèce Borgia by Victor Hugo, premiered at La Scala in 1833.

Oct. 05, 2022  

New Amsterdam Opera has announced its spring 2023 opera production: Lucrezia Borgia (Gaetano Donizetti, composer / Felice Romani, librettist).

This One-Night-Only performance will be presented on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7:00 PM, at The Center at West Park (165 W. 86th Street, Entrance on Amsterdam Avenue, NYC 10024). Tickets are available online: Ticket Link

New Amsterdam Opera will perform Lurezia Borgia in concert in Italian with the New Amsterdam Opera Orchestra and Chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Keith Chambers.

This Bel Canto rarity, with a libretto based on the play Lucrèce Borgia by Victor Hugo, premiered at La Scala in 1833. Its production at The Metropolitan Opera premiered in 1904. Since that time, Manhattan audiences have had very few opportunities to experience this Donizetti masterpiece in performances with orchestra: Opera Orchestra of New York in 2000, New York City Opera in 1976, and American Opera Society in 1965.

For more information, please contact New Amsterdam Opera at: info@NewAmsterdamOpera.org





