National Bucharest Opera Kicks Off Summer Season on July 17 With THE EVENING OF MUSICAL DESTINIES

The National Bucharest Opera opens its summer season on July 17, with a concert titled, "The Evening of Musical Destinies."

The concert will include performances from soloists Irina Iordăchescu, Sorana Negrea, Alin Stoica, Iordache Basalic, Marius Boloş, and violinist Radu Dunca, with Mihaela Vîlcea offering the piano accompaniment.

On July 18, a concert will be held titled "The Evening of Musical Statements." The series concludes July 19 with "Evening of Famous Arias and Compositions."

Tickets can be purchased online, by visiting the opera's website here.

Learn more about all of the opera's upcoming offerings at operanb.ro/calendar.

