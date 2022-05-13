NYYS Orchestra Performs Their Season-Ending Concert at Carnegie Hall This Weekend

The New York Youth Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Michael Repper, will finish the New York Youth Symphony's 59th Season at the Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM. The concert will feature a NYYS First Music Commission from Liza Sobel Crane, titled (E)merging Dances, and Mahler's Songs of a Wayfarer, featuring Edward Parks, baritone. The performance will conclude with Brahms's Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op 73.



"The New York Youth Symphony will amaze you," says Music Director Michael Repper. "Being able to return to the Carnegie Hall stage after the period of lockdowns has been incredibly emotional, and we are thrilled to finish our season alongside the world-renowned baritone Edward Parks, a world premiere commissioned work by Liza Sobel Crane, and Brahms epic Symphony No. 2."



Praised by the Baltimore Sun for his "confidence and expressive nuance," Michael Repper is one of the most sought-after young conductors in the world. With work spanning four continents, Mr. Repper has an international reputation for engaging and exciting audiences of all spectrums, and for promoting new and diverse musical talents. Mr. Repper is a recipient of both the 2020 and 2021 Solti Foundation US Career Assistance Awards, which were given in recognition of his work with the New York Youth Symphony at Carnegie Hall, Northern Neck Orchestra of Virginia, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall, and other ensembles worldwide. An ardent supporter, advocate, and educator of young people, Mr. Repper's mission is to use music as a vehicle for positive change within our communities.



Recipient of a 2019 GRAMMY award for Best Opera Recording (Steve Jobs in The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs), baritone Edward Parks made his Metropolitan Opera debut in the 2009-2010 season as Fiorello in Il barbiere di Siviglia and has since appeared there as Figaro in Il barbiere di Siviglia, Schaunard in La bohème and as Larkens in La fancuilla del West. This season he joined tenor Andrea Bocelli on a national tour to over twenty cities. Highlights from past seasons include Steve Jobs in The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs with Santa Fe Opera, the Count in Le nozze di Figaro with Hawaii Opera Theatre, a return to Minnesota Opera as Audebert in Silent Night, revivals of his Escamillo in Carmen with the Seiji Ozawa Matsumoto Festival in Japan and Atlanta Opera.



Liza Sobel Crane is a Chicago based composer and soprano. Her compositions are often influenced by current social issues. Recent inspirations include anxiety and stress in today's society, the negative impact of social media and its links to depression and suicide, sexual assault, neurodiversity, and other health issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic. Venues her music has been performed in include Carnegie Hall, Le Poisson Rouge, Symphony Space, Bang on a Can, and Aspen festival. Performers that have played her music include: Orchestra of St. Luke's, Cygnus Ensemble and the Third Coast Percussion. As a singer, she performs standard and new repertoire, and numerous composers have written pieces for her. This season, she also performed George Crumb's Apparition at Constellation as part of Chicago's Ear Taxi Festival. Mrs. Crane is a doctoral candidate in composition at Northwestern University. She previously studied at Rutgers University's Mason Gross Conservatory, Cornell University, and Manhattan School of Music. For more information, please see her website: https://lizasobel.com.