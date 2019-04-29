NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA to Hold Open Auditions This Sat., May 4

Roles to be cast are Maria Clara, Albino, and Basilio!

Manila, Philippines--The smash-hit NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA, featuring the music and lyrics by National Artists Felipe Padilla De Leon and Guillermo Tolentino, respectively, is set to return for a strictly limited engagement at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo on June 21-23, 2019.

Directed by Jerry Sibal and Jose Jeffrey Camanag, NOLI ME TANGERE, THE OPERA is holding an open audition to cast the roles of Maria Clara, Albino, and Basilio.

The audition information is listed below.

DATE: Sat., May 4, at 4 p.m.

VENUE: Philippine Women's University (PWU), 1743 Taft. Ave., Manila (4F Recital Hall, PWU Music Bldg.)

REQUIREMENTS:

For Maria Clara: Lyric or lyric-dramatic soprano, 18 to 30 years old

Please sing Maria Clara's aria, "Kay Tamis Ng Buhay."*

Please bring resume and headshot photo.

For Albino: baritone who can dance, 18-25 years old

Please sing Elias' aria: "Ang Iwi Kong Buhay."*

Please bring resume and headshot photo.

For Basilio: Boy soprano, nine to 13 years old

Please sing Basilio's aria, "Gising Na, O, Inang Ko."*

Please bring resume and headshot photo.

REGISTRATION: To register, please call Rene Asis Manlulu, stage manager, 0995-081-1696.

*Music sheet can be requested from Mr. Manlulu. A pianist will be provided at the audition.

Photo: Aldwin Ku





