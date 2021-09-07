Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for VERDI'S REQUIEM

Michelle DeYoung will be the mezzo-soprano soloist in the September 11, 2021, performance of Verdi's Requiem, replacing Elīna Garanča, who is indisposed.

Michelle DeYoung has sung in performances of Verdi's Requiem with numerous major orchestras, including a concert at the Hollywood Bowl with Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic, which celebrated the 200th anniversary of the composer's birth. Ms. DeYoung's roles at the Met include Fricka in Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, Brangäne in Wagner's Tristan und Isolde, Venus in Wagner's Tannhäuser, Dido in Berlioz's Les Troyens, as well as originating the role of Shaman in Tan Dun's The First Emperor.

A special pre-season performance, Verdi's Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11 commemorates the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Met Orchestra and Chorus as well as soprano Ailyn Pérez, tenor Matthew Polenzani, and bass-baritone Eric Owens. The concert is the first performance inside the Metropolitan Opera House since the March 2020 closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A live transmission of the concert will be presented by Great Performances on PBS at 8:00pm ET (check local listings), hosted by ballet star Misty Copeland. The live broadcast, a special presentation of the Met as part of The WNET Group's Great Performances series, is being produced in association with the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

