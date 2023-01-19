Met Opera Broadcasts Coming To Theaters Across The Country Include FALSTAFF, LOHENGRIN & More

The Met Opera brings magic and splendor to cinemas across the country with The Met: Live in HD. The Met's 2022-23 season of live movie theater transmissions features ten spectacular productions, including exciting company premieres, new productions, and classic repertory favorites. Check out the schedule of upcoming broadcasts!

Falstaff

Live in HD - April 01, 2023

Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi's glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium on April 1 to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park, Ailyn Pérez, and Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.

Lohengrin

Live in HD - March 18, 2023

Wagner's soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17 years. In a sequel to his revelatory production of Parsifal, director François Girard unveils an atmospheric staging that once again weds his striking visual style and keen dramatic insight to Wagner's breathtaking music, with Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium to conduct a supreme cast led by tenor Piotr Beczała in the title role of the mysterious swan knight. Soprano Tamara Wilson is the virtuous duchess Elsa, falsely accused of murder, going head-to-head with soprano Christine Goerke as the cunning sorceress Ortrud, who seeks to lay her low. Bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin is Ortrud's power-hungry husband, Telramund, and bass Günther Groissböck is King Heinrich. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Der Rosenkavalier

Live in HD - April 15, 2023

A dream cast assembles for Strauss's grand Viennese comedy. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aging Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover Octavian and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie's wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen's fin-de-siècle staging.

Champion

Live in HD - April 29, 2023

Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard brings his first opera to the Met after his Fire Shut Up in My Bones triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021-22. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, and mezzo- soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for Blanchard's second Met premiere, also reuniting the director-and-choreographer team of James Robinson and Camille A. Brown.

Don Giovanni

Live in HD - May 20, 2023

Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's A View from the Bridge and West Side Story, Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart's tragicomedy, re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni's conquests-Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina-and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio.

Die Zauberflöte

Live in HD - June 03, 2023

One of opera's most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years-a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared "the best production I've ever witnessed of Mozart's opera." Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart's fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro.

