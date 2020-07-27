Met Chorus Artists Fundraiser Nears $500K In Final Week Of Their Campaign

The Met Chorus Artists Emergency Grant Fundraiser has good news to share. July 31st marks the end of their fundraising campaign and the close of their grant application. All AGMA artists who had contracts at the Met canceled due to COVID-19 and are in need of financial assistance are eligible to apply. This includes soloists, choristers, stage managers, dancers, stage directors, actors, and choreographers. Since March the campaign has received over 300 individual donations, large and small, from patrons showing their support for the artists they know and love. In the past week, there have been two especially big reasons to be thankful:

Rolex is making a $250K donation to the fund. Rolex has always supported productions at the Met, but now they have proven their commitment to supporting artists in resounding fashion!

An anonymous donor is currently offering to match all funds donated up to $25K through the end of the month. They have already raised almost $12K towards this goal!

With these two donations, the fundraiser has a strong chance to reach a total of $500K, all of which will go to artists at the Met who need it. "We're overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our amazing fans!" said Meredith Woodend, President of the Met Chorus Artists, Inc. "With the uncertainty surrounding unemployment benefits, the need of our Met AGMA family has reached a critical point. Now is the time to support the artists who make the opera come alive on the stage every night!"

The Met Chorus Artists is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation established, organized and governed by members of the Metropolitan Opera Chorus. **They are not funded by or affiliated with the administration or management of the Metropolitan Opera Company. We are working to raise funds to aid fellow Met artists who are struggling to make ends meet during the closure of the opera house. **

