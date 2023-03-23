Madison Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO This April



Madison Opera concludes its mainstage season with its first production in over a decade of Mozart's classic The Marriage of Figaro. Performances are Friday, April 28 at 8pm and Sunday, April 30 at 2:30pm in Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Set in 18th century Spain, The Marriage of Figaro takes place over the course of one day. Susanna and Figaro, servants in Count and Countess Almaviva's household, attempt to get married, despite the Count's objection and advances on Susanna. With the help of the Countess and several other castle denizens - all with their own agendas - plots are hatched and re-hatched. As the day goes on, secret notes are written, disguises are donned, and all ends happily.

The Marriage of Figaro was Mozart's first collaboration with librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte. It is based on Pierre Beaumarchais' 1778 play, which was considered so politically incendiary that it was banned in Vienna (and later blamed for helping start the French Revolution). Since the opera premiered in 1786, it has become a beloved part of the repertoire, constantly performed worldwide, in every conceivable language and in every conceivable circumstance.

"The Marriage of Figaro is quite simply sublime," says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera's General Director. "Mozart gives us a set of very human characters - flaws and all - and weaves astonishing musical expressions of beauty, anger, and compassion. Figaro is my favorite opera, and I am so glad to be sharing it with Madison this spring."