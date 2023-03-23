Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Madison Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO This April

Madison Opera ushers in spring with Mozart's masterpiece.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Madison Opera Presents THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO This April


Madison Opera concludes its mainstage season with its first production in over a decade of Mozart's classic The Marriage of Figaro. Performances are Friday, April 28 at 8pm and Sunday, April 30 at 2:30pm in Overture Hall at the Overture Center for the Arts.

Set in 18th century Spain, The Marriage of Figaro takes place over the course of one day. Susanna and Figaro, servants in Count and Countess Almaviva's household, attempt to get married, despite the Count's objection and advances on Susanna. With the help of the Countess and several other castle denizens - all with their own agendas - plots are hatched and re-hatched. As the day goes on, secret notes are written, disguises are donned, and all ends happily.

The Marriage of Figaro was Mozart's first collaboration with librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte. It is based on Pierre Beaumarchais' 1778 play, which was considered so politically incendiary that it was banned in Vienna (and later blamed for helping start the French Revolution). Since the opera premiered in 1786, it has become a beloved part of the repertoire, constantly performed worldwide, in every conceivable language and in every conceivable circumstance.

"The Marriage of Figaro is quite simply sublime," says Kathryn Smith, Madison Opera's General Director. "Mozart gives us a set of very human characters - flaws and all - and weaves astonishing musical expressions of beauty, anger, and compassion. Figaro is my favorite opera, and I am so glad to be sharing it with Madison this spring."




VIDEO: Strausss DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met Opera Photo
VIDEO: Strauss's DER ROSENKAVALIER Returns to The Met Opera
Watch video from Lise Davidsen, a leading international soprano who has been lauded for her recent Met performances in Strauss's Elektra and Ariadne auf Naxos and Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, returns to the Met stage for Strauss's grand comedy Der Rosenkavalier, singing the Marschallin for the first time in a seven-performance run from March 27 to April 20.
San Diego Operas THE FALLING AND THE RISING To Feature Active Military In Singing Roles Photo
San Diego Opera's THE FALLING AND THE RISING To Feature Active Military In Singing Roles
San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season comes to a close with Zach Redler's opera about  military spirit with The Falling and the Rising. The Falling and the Rising opens May 12, 2022 at 7:30  PM at the Balboa Theatre as part of the dētour Series.
Sarasota Youth Opera Announces New Coordinator, Cameron Maxwell Photo
Sarasota Youth Opera Announces New Coordinator, Cameron Maxwell
Sarasota Opera has announced that Florida native Cameron Maxwell has been hired as the new Youth Opera Coordinator. Ms. Maxwell will be the administrator for Sarasota Youth Opera programs and performances and will also be the liaison to the parents and community. Sarasota Youth Opera is currently in its winter semester and is now working towards the Youth Opera Summer Camp to be held this June.  
The Greek National Opera Pays Tribute To Maria Callas On Her Centennial Anniversary Photo
The Greek National Opera Pays Tribute To Maria Callas On Her Centennial Anniversary
The Greek National Opera has announced its events honoring Maria Callas, the greatest soprano of the 20th century with a series of tributes curated by the Artistic Director of the Greek National Opera Giorgos Koumendakis, taking place from April to December 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You


THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE World Premiere Opera To Run At Fresh Squeezed Opera, May 13-19
February 28, 2023

A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.
OPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And ConductorsOPERA America Awards Opera Grants For Women Stage Directors And Conductors
February 22, 2023

OPERA America has announced the first-round recipients of the 2023 Opera Grants for Women Stage Directors and Conductors. 
Opera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary BirnbaumOpera Saratoga Names New General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum
February 13, 2023

Opera Saratoga's board of directors has announced that Mary Birnbaum has been named the company's new general and artistic director. She succeeds former General and Artistic Director Lawrence Edelson, whose eight year tenure concluded at the end of the 2022 season. Birnbaum is the tenth general director in the Opera Saratoga's celebrated history.
OPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of ColorOPERA America Awards The 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies To Three New-To-Opera Creators Of Color
February 6, 2023

OPERA America has announced the recipients of the 2023 IDEA Opera Residencies program (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), an initiative that provides New York City-based composers and librettists of color an opportunity to explore opera as an expressive medium.
Works & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence BlanchardWorks & Process at The Guggenheim Presents CHAMPION, An Opera By Terence Blanchard
February 6, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents Champion-an opera by Terence Blanchard, with a libretto by Michael Cristofer-featuring performances by members of the cast and a moderated discussion about the work's forthcoming company premiere at the Metropolitan Opera.
share