Lyric Opera Of KC's AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Live Performances Cancelled & Digital Film Available

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler today announced the cancellation of live performances of the ALL NEW PRODUCTION, Amahl and the Night Visitors, A digital filmed performance is available for purchase now and can be viewed starting Dec. 15. Please visit Lyric Opera of Kansas City Amahl and the Night Visitors for more information.

Sandler stated, "In light of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas' recent announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions, we regretfully announce that the live, in-person performances of our all new production of Amahl and the Night Visitors have been cancelled."

She continued, "Amahl and the Night Visitors first entered the world in 1951 as the film production of Kansas City's very own Hallmark Hall of Fame. We now continue this tradition and are pleased to announce the reentry of this beautiful story of generosity and hope to the screen with a new, high-quality film available for digital purchase for $40. While we are sorry we cannot welcome you to the Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building, we believe this beloved holiday classic film will enchant you with Paul Mesner-designed puppets, stunning sets, and glorious music, bringing the magic of the holidays into your home. We encourage all of you to remain diligent in taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We cannot wait to see you all when it is safe to gather again."

Full of delight, humor, and tenderness, Amahl and the Night Visitors is a true Christmas story for the whole family. Three traveling kings, following a star to Bethlehem, stop for the night at a humble home of a boy, Amahl, and his mother. As Amahl entertains the guests, he offers his own simple gift to the Christ child and learns the meaning of true generosity.

This all-new Lyric Opera production of Menotti's classic Christmas opera utilizes newly-created puppets, designed by Kansas City's legendary puppet master, Paul Mesner, brought to life by a team of puppeteers and live voices in a magical new setting as well as a new orchestral version, created especially for Lyric Opera.

Parents and educators will be pleased to learn that study guides and educational material are being developed and will be posted shortly. Please visit www.kcopera.org for more information.

View More Opera Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You