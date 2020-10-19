Lyric Opera Of KC Announces OPERA IN EIGHT PARTS, New Digital Series

Opera in Eight Parts is a digital series of 8 episodes guiding viewers through the history and development of the operatic art form.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler today announced the launch of a new digital series, Opera in Eight Parts, as part of New Visions, Lyric Opera's revised innovative fall programming.

Sandler stated, "I am thrilled to announce Opera in Eight Parts, especially in time for the holidays! We have been hard at work creating new programming for our time to serve our community in innovative and exciting ways. I am especially delighted that this series highlighted our enduring partnership with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, which hosted part of our series and gave us a glimpse of the Nelson's wonders, providing the stunning backdrop for many of the episodes. This series, with its glorious music and settings, would make a perfect holiday gift for young and old alike."

Opera in Eight Parts is a digital series of 8 episodes guiding viewers through the history and development of the operatic art form, from its beginnings in the 1600's to the present day. Musicologists Dr. William Everett and Dr. Alison DeSimone of UMKC and Dr. Martin Nedbal of KU will host the episodes, which will be enriched by musical examples from the period and illustrated with images of artworks from the collection of the Nelson-Atkins Museum as curated by William Keyse Randolph, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs. Singers include Daniel Belcher, Kelly Morel, Scott Conner, Kaylie Kahlich, Keith Klein, Vanessa Thomas, Kelli Van Meter, and Michael Wu.

This digital series is available in two packages, each approximately one hour in length. Each package has four, approximately 15-minute episodes, each representing a different period. For more information, please visit Lyric Opera of Kansas City Opera in Eight Parts.

Tickets will be available for $20 for each package of four episodes ($40 total for both packages of eight episodes) now through Dec. 31. The first package is now available for viewing. The second package will be available by the end of October.

For ticket information, visit www.kcopera.org or contact Lyric Opera Ticketing and Patron Services, (816) 471-7344. FAQs for the 2020-2021 season can be found at https://kcopera.org/covid-19-faq/.

