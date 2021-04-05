Loveland Opera Theatre Replaces BRIGADOON with Viardot's CINDERELLA

As an added precaution for the health and safety of patrons, artists and staff, Loveland Opera Theatre has decided to replace the production of Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon planned for October 2021 with Pauline Viardot's Cinderella (Colorado premiere).

Originally scheduled for October 2020, Loveland Opera Theatre's production of Lerner & Loewe's musical Brigadoon will be rescheduled again, now on the calendar for fall 2022.

The company will produce Pauline Viardot's opera Cinderella October 22-24 and 29-31, 2021, at Loveland's historic Rialto Theater in place of Brigadoon.

Video auditions for Cinderella are open for submission through May 2, 2021. In-person callbacks will take place June 5, 2021, under strict COVID precautions. More information can be found at lovelandopera.org.

Loveland Opera Theatre's revised season will also include a free, outdoor concert, "Songs from the Castle," July 18 at Foote Lagoon Amphitheater.

"We're confident that this new line-up will help highlight what's special about each show and really help it shine," says Loveland Opera Theatre Executive Director Juliana Bishop Hoch.

A Colorado premiere, Pauline Viardot's Cinderella will be on stage at the Loveland Rialto Theater October 22-24 and 29-31, with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Kids are encouraged to come in costume as their favorite princess or the character of their choice for Saturday matinees. The runtime of the opera is approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

While the company is optimistic about a safe return to live performance, it has elected to produce an opera with a smaller cast and shorter run-time in addition to an open-air concert this season to minimize risk and maintain the integrity of storytelling. Written by nineteenth-century composer and opera singer Pauline Viardot-an impressive female figure of music history-Cinderella is an especially bubbly and lighthearted version of the familiar fairytale. Loveland Opera Theatre's production will be in English, introducing a new translation by Rachel Harris based on the original French.

Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon stands out for its impressive size and scope, calling for a huge cast and chorus, robust orchestra and nearly two-hour runtime. It's a great fit for Loveland Opera Theatre, who's known for large and lush productions featuring dozens of original costumes, a dedicated community of choristers and sweeping staging by Artistic Director Timothy Kennedy.

"The production we'd put together for Brigadoon will serve all the beauty and spectacle of the show," says Hoch. "We're already looking forward to 2022!"

Learn more at lovelandopera.org.