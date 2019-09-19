Louise Alder Withdraws from Opening Night Gala With London Mozart Players, Elizabeth Watts Steps In

Louise Alder was set to perform at the Opening Night Gala for London Mozart Players, but unfortunately had to withdraw due to illness.

The company announced via social media "Sadly Louise Alder is indisposed and won't be able to perform tonight, but we are thrilled that [Elizabeth Watts] is stepping in to perform two glorious Mozart arias with Jane Glover conducting."

This morning, Alder tweeted out "I am so sorry to have missed the opening gala at [Fairfield Halls] last night with [Mozart Players], I've been fighting something off & I really needed two full days rest to shake it. I know [Elizabeth Watts] will have been amazing! Love & thank you for your understanding."

