Llewellyn Crain Joins San Diego Opera As Chief Development Officer

San Diego Opera has announced that Llewellyn Crain has been appointed to the position of Chief Development Officer after an extensive search. Crain will lead the Company's development department; raising funds through major gifts, membership, planned and annual giving, corporate and foundation support, as well as special events. This position, which is part of the Company's Executive Team, works closely with General Director David Bennett, as well as the Company's dedicated board of directors, and is responsible for leading a comprehensive fundraising program supporting the Company's performances and innovative community engagement programs.

“I am thrilled to have Llewellyn Crain join our leadership team at San Diego Opera,” shares San Diego Opera General Director, David Bennett. “I've admired her work for a number of years and have witnessed her admirable successes leading the fundraising efforts at The Old Globe. Her wisdom, passion and enthusiasm will be a great benefit to San Diego Opera.”

Llewellyn Crain has been the Director of Philanthropy at The Old Globe since 2016 and is responsible for annual, endowment, and legacy fundraising. In her seven years at the Globe, she has increased the number of donors by over 200%, the annual fund by over 40%, and led a successful emergency fundraising campaign during the Globe's closure due to COVID.

"I am thrilled and honored to come to San Diego Opera to work under the inspired and

visionary leadership of David Bennett,” shares Llewellyn. “Opera is an art form like no

other -- powerful, visceral, and gorgeous. It will be a joy to engage with the many philanthropists and audience members who love and cherish this extraordinary combination of music and theater and who wish to share it with others in our community."

Before her time at The Old Globe, Llewellyn served as Development Director for the Kansas City Symphony, the Executive Director of the Kansas Arts Commission, and the Assistant Director of Development for the Kansas State University Foundation. Earlier in her career, she was Director of Educational Initiatives for the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Director of Community Programs for the Los Angeles Opera, where she developed many programs still in place today. Among the artists she commissioned to write new works for school and community venues were 2023 Pulitzer-Prize winner Michael Abels, television and film composer Lee Holdridge, and author Lisa See.

Llewellyn holds bachelor's and master's degrees in Dance from UCLA and a master's degree in Arts Administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills. She lives in Del Cerro with her husband, a Kansas State University associate professor emeritus in Philosophy, and their younger son, a sophomore at San Diego State University. Their older son is entering UCLA's MFA program in Lighting Design for Theater.

Peter Shavitz, who has acted as the Interim Chief Development Officer since April of 2019, remains as part of the Company's Development team. Peter's consistent presence ensures a smooth transition and ongoing progress in the company's development efforts.

Mission:

The mission of San Diego Opera is to deliver exceptional performances and exciting, accessible programs to diverse audiences, focusing on community partnerships, and the transformative and expressive power of the human voice.

Vision:

San Diego Opera will be recognized globally as a leading example of adaptability, innovation and sustainability, promoting diversity on stage, in our repertoire, and in our staff and leadership, with a commitment to world-class and emerging talent, and innovative use of technology.

Values:

Through excellence in innovative programming and education and a commitment to equity, San Diego Opera provides a lasting cultural service to our diverse community.

Our tradition of exceptional productions of grand opera is augmented with new expressions of opera in diverse settings.

Our deep commitment to our community propels us to embrace inclusivity, accessibility and affordability.

Through fiscal responsibility and nimble adaptation to changing environments, we ensure the future of San Diego

Opera for our community.