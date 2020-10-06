Live From The Hampton Opera Center Virtual Recital Series

Portland Opera will host a brand-new virtual recital series this fall featuring opera artists who call Portland and the PNW "home."

These performances will spotlight artists familiar to Portland audiences, with two former Resident Artists, Katrina Galka and Camille Sherman; local composer and Artistic Advisor Damien Geter; as well as two recent guest artists Martin Bakari and Vanessa Isiguen.

Each hour-long performance will be broadcast live from the Hampton Opera Center, Portland Opera's home in Southeast Portland, where featured artists can follow health and distance protocols, reviewed by the company's medical advisors, to ensure safe performance practices without an in-person audience.

Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 7:00PM

Katrina Galka, soprano; Nicholas Fox, piano

Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 7:00PM

Camille Sherman, mezzo-soprano; Jessica Hall, piano

Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 7:00PM

Martin Bakari, tenor; Nicholas Fox, piano

Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 7:00PM

Damien Geter, bass-baritone; Kira Whiting, piano

Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 7:00PM

Vanessa Isiguen, soprano; Nicholas Fox, piano

Watch on Portland Opera's YouTube and Vimeo channels. This series will be free to the public, with no registration required.

