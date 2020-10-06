Live From The Hampton Opera Center Virtual Recital Series
Portland Opera will host a brand-new virtual recital series this fall featuring opera artists who call Portland and the PNW "home."
These performances will spotlight artists familiar to Portland audiences, with two former Resident Artists, Katrina Galka and Camille Sherman; local composer and Artistic Advisor Damien Geter; as well as two recent guest artists Martin Bakari and Vanessa Isiguen.
Each hour-long performance will be broadcast live from the Hampton Opera Center, Portland Opera's home in Southeast Portland, where featured artists can follow health and distance protocols, reviewed by the company's medical advisors, to ensure safe performance practices without an in-person audience.
Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 7:00PM
Katrina Galka, soprano; Nicholas Fox, piano
Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 7:00PM
Camille Sherman, mezzo-soprano; Jessica Hall, piano
Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 7:00PM
Martin Bakari, tenor; Nicholas Fox, piano
Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 7:00PM
Damien Geter, bass-baritone; Kira Whiting, piano
Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 7:00PM
Vanessa Isiguen, soprano; Nicholas Fox, piano
Watch on Portland Opera's YouTube and Vimeo channels. This series will be free to the public, with no registration required.