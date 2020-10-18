Learn How to Participate in World Opera Day on October 25

World Opera Day is an international collaboration between OPERA America, Opera Europa, and Ópera Latinoamérica.

World Opera Day is an international collaboration between OPERA America, Opera Europa, and Ópera Latinoamérica to showcase the many ways that opera companies and artists enrich the livelihood and civic fabric of communities around the world.

This social media initiative is an opportunity for the industry's administrators, artists, trustees, and audiences to share with newcomers how their local opera companies, their personal practices, and the art form itself contribute to making a better society.

How To Participate Next Sunday:

Find meaningful content that features how opera companies and artists interact with and contribute to their local communities.

Post to social media and share dynamic visuals, videos, or interactive content to engage audiences and the opera-curious.

Use #worldoperaday to concentrate the message, increase post visibility, and expand audience reach.

Tag @OPERAAmerica and others to participate in the conversation, share posts, and increase engagement.

You can also apply a World Opera Day Facebook frame to your personal or company profile picture.

Throughout the day next Sunday, you'll be able to watch a series of concerts from around the world featuring some of opera's biggest stars. Stay tuned for an email this Friday with details about all the performances you can watch and share on social media.

To learn more about this international initiative, visit worldoperaday.com.

