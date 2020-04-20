La Scala Announces Lineup Of Opera Streams For the Week of April 20

The Teatro alla Scala has announced its upcoming streams of opera productions. The productions feature appearances from Plácido Domingo, Mirella Freni, Anna Netrebko, and more.

Check out the full lineup below!

April 20 - Mozart's Lucio Silla

With Kresimir Spicer, Lenneke Ruiten, Marianne Crebassa, Inga Kalna, and Giulia Semenzato

April 20 - Verdi's Giovanna d'Arco

With Anna Netrebko, Francesco Meli, Carlos Álvarez, and Dmitry Beloselskiy.

April 21 - I Due Foscari

With Renato Bruson, Alberto Cupido, and Linda Roark-Strummer

April 22 - Così fan tutte

With Maria Bengtsson, Katija Dragojevic, Rolando Villazón, and Michele Pertusi

April 22 - Andrea Chénier

With Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov, Luca Salsi, and Annalisa Stroppa

April 23 - La Fanciulla del West

With Barbara Haveman, Roberto Aronica, Claudio Sgura, and Carlo Bosi

April 23 - Fedora

With Mirella Freni, Placido Domingo, Alessandro Corbelli, and Adelina Scarabelli.

April 24 - Tosca

With Anna Netrebko, Francesco Meli, and Luca Salsi

April 25 - Dialogues des Carmélites

With Dagmar Schellenberger, Christopher Robertson, Anja Silja, Elisabete Matos, and Laura Aikin.





