La Scala Announces Lineup Of Opera Streams For the Week of April 20
The Teatro alla Scala has announced its upcoming streams of opera productions. The productions feature appearances from Plácido Domingo, Mirella Freni, Anna Netrebko, and more.
Check out the full lineup below!
April 20 - Mozart's Lucio Silla
With Kresimir Spicer, Lenneke Ruiten, Marianne Crebassa, Inga Kalna, and Giulia Semenzato
April 20 - Verdi's Giovanna d'Arco
With Anna Netrebko, Francesco Meli, Carlos Álvarez, and Dmitry Beloselskiy.
April 21 - Mozart's Lucio Silla
With Kresimir Spicer, Lenneke Ruiten, Marianne Crebassa, Inga Kalna, and Giulia Semenzato
April 21 - I Due Foscari
With Renato Bruson, Alberto Cupido, and Linda Roark-Strummer
April 22 - Così fan tutte
With Maria Bengtsson, Katija Dragojevic, Rolando Villazón, and Michele Pertusi
April 22 - Andrea Chénier
With Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov, Luca Salsi, and Annalisa Stroppa
April 23 - La Fanciulla del West
With Barbara Haveman, Roberto Aronica, Claudio Sgura, and Carlo Bosi
April 23 - Fedora
With Mirella Freni, Placido Domingo, Alessandro Corbelli, and Adelina Scarabelli.
April 24 - Tosca
With Anna Netrebko, Francesco Meli, and Luca Salsi
April 25 - Dialogues des Carmélites
With Dagmar Schellenberger, Christopher Robertson, Anja Silja, Elisabete Matos, and Laura Aikin.