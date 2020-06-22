LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL and LEARN WITH CARNEGIE HALL Continue With New Episodes

Carnegie Hall continues its new online series-Live with Carnegie Hall-with an episode tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23 at 2PM EDT, hosted by Metropolitan Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and joined by special guests sopranos Angel Blue, Renée Fleming, and Ailyn Pérez, and Metropolitan Opera Director of Music Administration Thomas Lausmann and Chorus Master Donald Palumbo. The Metropolitan Opera is one of New York City's oldest cultural institutions, predating the opening of Carnegie Hall by eight years. Since 1991, the opera's famed instrumentalists have emerged from the orchestra pit to take center stage at Carnegie Hall for annual concerts. Yannick Nézet-Séguin-only the third music director of the Met since its founding in 1883-discusses The MET Orchestra (as it's known when it ventures outside the opera house) and its rich history on the concert stage.



In addition, Learn with Carnegie Hall continues on Wednesday, June 24 at 2PM EDT with Musical Connections. Carnegie Hall's Musical Connections is a program of the Weill Music Institute (WMI) in which men who are incarcerated at Sing Sing Correctional Facility work alongside visiting artists to compose and perform original music through workshops and performances, both during incarceration and after they return home. As part of this episode, Musical Connections artists share their vision of a path forward through music. Learn with Carnegie Hall episodes continue this summer with engaging programs for families and educators to share with children of all ages, aspiring artists, and music lovers everywhere, exploring the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection.



Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard curates a program on Thursday, June 25 at 2PM EDT as she is joined by soprano Janai Brugger, trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, and pianist Emanuel Ax, performing and discussing her many musical interests with Living the Classical Life's Zsolt Bognár. She first performed on the Carnegie Hall stage in 2005 as a participant in Marilyn Horne's series of master classes, and has since traveled the world as one of the most celebrated and multifaceted artists. Her varied repertoire ranges from operas by Vivaldi to Nico Muhly, from Spanish art songs to treasures from the American Songbook.



Few artists' careers are as closely intertwined with their history at Carnegie Hall as that of pianist Daniil Trifonov. Two months after winning the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2011, he was on the Hall's main stage in a concerto performance with Valery Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra. The following season he returned for his recital debut, subsequently released as his first recording on the Deutsche Grammophon label. By 2017, he became the Hall's youngest Perspectives artist, curating a seven-concert series. Trifonov discusses his meteoric rise over the past decade with the equally legendary Emanuel Ax on Tuesday, June 30 at 2PM EDT.



On Wednesday, July 1 at 2PM EDT, Learn with Carnegie Hall continues with an episode featuring the Hall's three acclaimed national youth ensembles-the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz-filled with popular archival performances and interviews with artists and alumni on how their experiences have shaped the trajectory of the talented young musicians lives and careers. Join as alumni help the incoming class kick off their online summer programming.

Live with Carnegie Hall features new original online programs designed to connect world-class artists with music lovers everywhere. The series features musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Live with Carnegie Hall launched in April and has included episodes hosted by Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Rosanne Cash, Renée Fleming, Angélique Kidjo, Ute Lemper, Alisa Weilerstein, and more. The series is streamed on Carnegie Hall's social media channels via Facebook Live and Instagram Live. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.



"Through the reach of technology, Live with Carnegie Hall offers us the opportunity to bring people together to enjoy unique musical experiences at a time when we all need the uplifting inspiration of the arts more than ever," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to be able to share our virtual stage with some of the world's most extraordinary artists-representing the full range of music that is featured on Carnegie Hall's stages every day of the week. They will be joining us to personally curate these episodes, sharing their artistry, personal musical perspectives, and captivating stories."



In addition to live conversation and performance, Live with Carnegie Hallprogramming will integrate historical or recent audio/video content drawn from concerts, master classes, and recordings. In most of the programs, artists will engage with viewers in real time via social media, building an inspired sense of community.



Carnegie Hall has recently launched a new online series-Learn with Carnegie Hall-including a wide range of musical activities for families, created by the Hall's Weill Music Institute. Over the course of the summer, episodes will be available for families, educators, young musicians, and community members to stream weekly that explore the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection. Programs are available for free via carnegiehall.org/learn and the Hall's Facebook and YouTube channels, and can also be streamed on-demand following the webcast date.



In addition to the Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall series, webcasts of past performances from Carnegie Hall are being made available for free to audiences worldwide on a weekly basis through Carnegie Hall Fridays in partnership with medici.tv



Through July 11, concerts from Carnegie Hall and medici.tv's archive of past live broadcasts will be put back online on both the medici.tv platform and carnegiehall.org beginning each Friday and made available throughout the weekend. Each program will remain available to watch on-demand, free of charge, for 72 hours, from Friday, 9 am CET (Paris time) to Monday, 9 am CET.



Upcoming webcasts include performances by Philip Glass and the Philip Glass Ensemble (June 26); conductor Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic joined by pianist Evgeny Kissin (July 3); and selections from concerts around the world by Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles (July 10).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You