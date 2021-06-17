LISTEN: Pittsburgh Festival Opera Launches New Podcast, UNSTAGED: OPERA FROM EVERY ANGLE

The Pittsburgh Festival Opera has unveiled its new podcast "UNSTAGED: Opera from Every Angle" to highlight the great work of staff, performers, musicians, filmmakers and more. The podcast, which launched June 16, is an eclectic mix of national and regional voices weighing in on opera from -- you guessed it! -- every angle.

Listen below!

"Our podcast is another opportunity for Pittsburgh Festival Opera to demystify what happens behind the scenes in an opera company," said Christopher Powell, executive director of the Pittsburgh Festival Opera. "So many of the great stories of opera happen backstage, and we want to welcome our audience into that world. When breaking down the barriers of entry to opera, open the doors wide and let people know how wonderful it is from every angle."

Powell co-hosts the podcast with Marianne Cornetti, internationally recognized as one of the leading Verdi mezzo-sopranos of her generation and Pittsburgh Festival Opera's artistic director.

Each month, they will chat with guests about subjects impacting the arts community and share their passion for the artform. Topics will range from how singers can protect their voices to how to choose an opera as a first-time viewer. There also will be interviews with young artists from Pittsburgh Festival Opera's "Voce al Fresco: Fresh Voices Under the Stars" in July and Mark Adamo -- one of America's leading and most prolific composers -- who wrote the film adaptation of "Lysistrata, or The Nude Goddess," which Pittsburgh Festival Opera will release in October.

"I am very much looking forward to our podcasts offering a unique, intimate and entertaining experience, providing valuable in-depth information to our listeners," Cornetti said.

To listen along, visit pittsburghfestivalopera.org/listen.