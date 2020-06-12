LAO At Home Events Announced for the Week Of June 15

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home.

This week, Rossini's The Barber of Seville launches a special audio streaming of the "Figaro Trilogy," three operas inspired by the Figaro plays by Beaumarchais, all recorded in performance at LA Opera in 2015. Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro and Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles will follow in subsequent weeks.

Here's what else is on tap for the week to come.

Monday, June 15, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Tenor Robert Stahley, a member of the young artist program, joins pianist Jeremy Frank for an excerpt from Die Walküre and then partners with pianist (and fellow young artist) Brendon Shapiro for Donald Swann's song cycle The Road Goes Ever On, which sets the poetry of J.R.R. Tolkien to music.

Tuesday, June 16, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

The whole family can sing along with soprano Jamie Chamberlin and tenor Nathan Granner (and don't forget Esther the opera dog!) in this special "greatest hits" episode of Sing Out Loud.

Wednesday, June 17, at 12pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

Bass-baritone (and self-described opera obsessive) Nicholas Brownlee hosts Il TRIVIAtore, a lively quiz game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados.

Thursday, June 18, at 5pm PDT - From the Vault

LA Opera's 2015 "Figaro Trilogy" goes online, beginning with this illustrated audio stream of Rossini's sparkling bel canto comedy, The Barber of Seville. Music Director James Conlon conducts a stellar cast, led by baritone Rodion Pogossov as Figaro, mezzo-soprano Elizabeth DeShong as Rosina, and tenor René Barbera as Count Almaviva.

Friday, June 19, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

In 2021, soprano Sydney Mancasola will make her LA Opera debut as the star of Breaking the Waves. But first, she joins pianist Mario Antonio Marra for a program of arias from Manon and Robert le Diable and songs by Reynaldo Hahn, Missy Mazzoli and Stephen Sondheim.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

