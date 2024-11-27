LA FORZA DEL DESTINO Begins Performances At Teatro alla Scala Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro alla Scala will begin performances of La forza del destino by Giuseppe Verdi on Decemver 2. The production will run through January 7, 2025.

Riccardo Chailly inaugurates the 2024-2025 Opera Season with the new production, conducting his ninth Verdi title at La Scala.

The star-studded cast includes Alexander Vinogradov as Padre Guardiano, Vasilisa Berzhanskaya as Preziosilla, Ludovic Tézier as Don Carlo di Vargas, Anna Netrebko as Leonora, Brian Jagde as Don Alvaro.

A complex opera in terms of dramaturgy, first performed in St. Petersburg in 1862 and debuting in its final form at La Scala in 1869 with the creation of the famous overture, La forza del destino offers some of the most memorable Verdi melodies.

It has been absent from the programme since the Verdi centennial in 2001, when it was brought to La Scala by the artists of the Mariinsky Theatre of St. Petersburg; the La Scala Orchestra and Choir have not performed it since 1999

