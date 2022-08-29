LA CENERENTOLA Announced At Opera Columbus

Gioachino Rossini's delightful "La Cenerentola" plays out in modern-day Newport, RI in an updated take on the classic tale in a new production by Opera Columbus, Tri-Cities Opera, and Annapolis Opera.

Rossini's charming take on the classic Cinderella story will delight audiences of all ages in this family-friendly opera. Kind-hearted Angelina (Cinderella) is forced to work for her wicked stepfather and cruel stepsisters. Prince Ramiro, longing to find love, switches identities with his valet as they search the kingdom for a woman who is true of heart. Set in the mid-century modern town of Newport, Rhode Island, this enchanting story promises hilarious hijinks, mistaken identities, and - of course - a beautiful ball, all set to Rossini's effervescent score.



Leading an exciting cast full of Opera Columbus debuts, Sofia Selowsky (The Metropolitan Opera) and Ben Lee (Cincinnati Opera) star as Angelina and Prince Ramiro. Debuting alongside Selowsky and Lee are Gideon Dabi as Dandini, Michelle Trainor as Clorinda, and Cody Muller as Don Magnifico. They are joined by returning favorites Artega Wright as Alidoro, and Ivy Zhou as Tisbe. The orchestra will be led by maestro Kelly Kuo, following his triumphant Don Giovanni and Fellow Travelers with Opera Columbus and a directing debut by Richard Gammon.

At Opera Columbus, Angelina and Ramiro won't be the only royals attending the ball. "This is a perfect opera for families," says Opera Columbus General Director + CEO Julia Noulin-Merat. "The Cinderella fable is such a beloved story, and we really want to embrace the opportunity to bring audiences of all ages right into the story and to enjoy the beautiful music." Attendees are encouraged to don their finest regal attire, and will have plenty of festive activities to herald the occasion.

Attendees at the evening performance can compete in the Tiara Tournament, which awards prizes to the most festive and fabulous headwear. The matinee performance will feature costume contests for all ages, including a prize for the best family costume. The evening performance is recommended for attendees ages 12 and up, and ages 6 and up are welcome to the matinee. "I'm so excited to see our community get into character," added Noulin-Merat. "And yes, I've already started looking for the perfect tiara!"

La Cenerentola will be performed at the Southern Theatre on October 28 at 7:30pm and October 30 at 2pm. Ticket prices range from $28 - $108.

For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193755®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.OperaColumbus.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/cinderella.

