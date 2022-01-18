LA BOHÈME Announced At The Noorda Center For The Performing Arts

Three performances of Giacomo Puccini's opera La Bohème, under the direction of the Utah Valley University School of the Arts, will be performed on Jan. 20, 22, 24, 2022 in The Noorda.

La Bohème, the timeless tale of a love affair between a poor poet and seamstress, will be staged in The Smith Theatre. Acclaimed soprano Marina Costa-Jackson (Utah Opera, MET Opera) and tenor Isaac Hurtado (Utah Opera, Opera San Jose) will star in the show directed by Matt August (Broadway's The Grinch, Pioneer Theatre Company, Arizona Theatre Company).

"The production exemplifies UVU's mission of engaged learning," said Alex Malone, executive director of The Noorda. "It is a special opportunity for UVU music and theatre students to perform alongside seasoned professionals preparing them for lead roles in other school productions."

"The new year continues our strong return to live performance," said Malone. "The opera kicks off a great, eclectic spring with The Noorda welcoming other artists such as Ballet Folklórico de Mexico, classical cross-over group Time For Three, and male a capella superstars Chanticleer."

Tickets can be purchased at The Noorda's website: uvu.edu/thenoorda.