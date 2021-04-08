Juilliard Launches Streaming Initiative to Share Performances With a Global Audience

Juilliard has announced the launch of Juilliard LIVE, a new streaming initiative offering performances from across its three divisions-music, dance, and drama-online to a global audience. The broad initiative, part of the school's long-term strategic plan, was accelerated over the past year when indoor performances were halted due to the pandemic. With a mix of livestreamed and on-demand content, Juilliard LIVE expands student performance opportunities both now and in the future, and it will increase accessibility to the performing arts for audiences around the world.

"Over the past year, our students, faculty, and staff have constantly demonstrated both artistry and creative innovation, even under the most difficult circumstances," said Juilliard President Damian Woetzel. "Since starting a year ago with Bolero Juilliard, our first major foray onto the digital stage, the momentum has continued as we have found new ways to craft artistically meaningful performances. As a next step we now can through Juilliard LIVE make these performances accessible to a global audience via on-demand programming and livestreaming, which is vitally important for our students as they prepare to launch into their careers as the performing artists of the future."

Student recitals are currently being streamed live through the Juilliard website with additional performances from all departments and divisions to be offered starting on April 13 as on-demand streaming content captured in on-campus and remote environments. Performances will represent orchestra, vocal arts, jazz, historical performance, chamber music, composition, conducting, dance, drama, and playwriting departments. All performances can be accessed through the Juilliard website at juilliard.edu/live, and on-demand performances will also be added to the Juilliard website media gallery and the Juilliard YouTube channel as they become available.

Highlights from programs to be presented later this spring include New Dances: Edition 2020-21 with guest choreographers Matthew Neenan, Tiler Peck, Bobbi Jene Smith, and Sonya Tayeh, featuring works composed by Creative Associates Caroline Shaw and Nico Muhly among others; members of the Juilliard Orchestra performing works by Mozart, Dvořák, and William Grant Still conducted by Xian Zhang; guest harpsichordist Kristian Bezuidenhout directing Juilliard415 from the keyboard in a program of Purcell, Bach, and Telemann; the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra conducted by Loren Schoenberg, and the Duke Ellington Ensemble performing the music of Wynton Marsalis and Ben Wolfe; and much more.

There are currently over 250 events including student recitals scheduled to stream live from Juilliard's performing spaces this spring, with additional performances to be announced on a monthly basis. From Juilliard's livestream calendar, viewers can access performances, add future events to their calendars, sign up to be alerted to new offerings via email, and make contributions in support of the next generation of performing artists.

All performances are streamed or captured under Juilliard's stringent health guidelines for the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

JUILLIARD LIVE: ON-DEMAND PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE FOR APRIL 2021

Members of the Juilliard Orchestra

Conducted by David Robertson, director of conducting studies and distinguished visiting faculty

Available on-demand starting April 13, 2021 at 2pm ET

Recorded on February 12, 2021

SCHUBERT Quartet for Strings in D Minor, "Death and the Maiden,"

arranged by Gustav Mahler

Juilliard Dance: Choreographers and Composers, Programs A & B

Available on-demand starting April 14 and 15, 2021 at 2pm ET

Recorded in January 2021

Led by Juilliard faculty Janis Brenner, Jerome Begin, and Daniel Ott, Choreographers and Composers is a celebrated cross-divisional course culminating in a performance that pairs Dance Division student choreographers from the class of 2022 with Music composition students to create original work. The works are performed by dancers from the class of 2023, with lighting design by the class of 2022. Two programs, each with three world premieres, will be streamed this spring on April 14 and 15.

The first program (April 14) features the world premieres of FLARE, with music written by Horacio Fernández Vázquez and choreography by Ellexis Hatch; Touching the Sun, composed by Yangfan Xu and choreographed by Aaron Choate; and my tears become the tide, written by Katie Jenkins who also contributed vocal and music production to the work with choreography by Scott Autry in collaboration with the dancers.

The second program (April 15) also features three world premieres: Standpoint, composed by Iván Enrique Rodríguez and choreographed by Morgan Clune; Folds in Familiarity, with music by Nick Marsella and choreography by Cyrie Topete; and Still A Bell, composed by Hannah Ishizaki and choreographed by Holden Cole.

Choreographers and Composers is supported by First Republic and Alexander Sanger.

Juilliard Opera: Handel's Teseo

Available on-demand starting April 20 at 2pm ET

Recorded in January and February 2021

Toward Handel's Teseo (documentary)

Available on-demand starting April 21 at 2pm ET

A collaboration between Juilliard's Ellen and James S. Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts and the Historical Performance program, the Juilliard Opera production of Teseo is a selection of arias from Handel's five-act opera of the same name. Since COVID safety restrictions prevented a fully staged production, this performance was filmed through an elaborate system of microphones, speakers, and video monitors connecting multiple spaces, using creative lighting to create the look of a set, with a total of 16 microphones, 10 speakers, 9 cameras, and 3 screens of the singers, orchestra, and conductor collaborating in real time.

Captured over a 10-day period in Juilliard's Peter Jay Sharp Theater and other locations on campus, Teseo was directed by Stephen Wadsworth and conducted by Gary Thor Wedow. Teseo premieres virtually on April 20; Toward Handel's Teseo, a short documentary about the making of the opera, will be available April 21.

AXIOM conducted by Jeffrey Milarsky

Available on-demand starting April 22, 2021 at 2pm ET

Recorded November 18, 2020

DEBUSSY (arr. Schoenberg) Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune

Valerie COLEMAN Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes

Gabriela Lena FRANK Danza de los Saqsampillos

STRAVINSKY Octet for Wind Instruments

Tribute to the Music of Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

Available on-demand starting April 27, 2021 at 2pm ET

Recorded on January 16, 2021

"Little Man" by Charles Fambrough, arr. James Sarno

"Moanin'" by Bobby Timmons, arr. Shabnam Abedi

"I'll Wait and Pray" by George Treadwell and Jerry Valentine, arr. Jarien Jamanila

"Ms. BC" by Pamela Watson, arr. Esteban Castro

Members of the Juilliard Pre-College Orchestras

Available on-demand on April 28, 2021 at 2pm ET

Selections from string, wind, brass, and percussion ensembles from recently recorded performances

Members of the Juilliard Orchestra conducted by David Chan

Available on-demand starting April 29, 2021 at 2pm ET

Recorded on December 14, 2020

George Walker Lyric for Strings

BRITTEN Prelude and Fugue, Op. 29