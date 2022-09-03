Houston Grand Opera to Present 2022 Studio Showcase in September

The Houston Grand Opera Studio will present its annual Studio Showcase on September 17, 2022, in the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center.

This beloved annual event showcases the inspiring talents of the artists training with the HGO Studio program. Eleven gifted Studio artists, including five new members joining the company this season, will perform staged, costumed excerpts from a variety of operatic works. The evening's scenes have been selected specifically to show off the Studio artists' talents. This year's event includes selections from La traviata, Pagliacci, Lucia di Lammermoor, Dead Man Walking, Billy Budd, La clemenza di Tito, Pelléas et Mélisande, and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

The Houston Grand Opera Studio is one of the most respected young artist programs in the country. For more than 45 years, it has served promising singers and pianist/coaches, providing a bridge between full-time training and full-fledged operatic careers. During a residency of up to three years, each performer receives customized training from an expert team while gaining invaluable performance experience at the highest level.

The 2022-23 HGO Studio Artists include Meryl Dominguez, soprano; Ricardo Garcia, tenor; Navasard Hakobyan, baritone, 2022 Concert of Arias First Prize Winner; Cory McGee, bass; Michelle Papenfuss, pianist; Renée Richardson, soprano; Bin Yu Sanford, pianist; Luke Sutliff, baritone; Emily Treigle, mezzo-soprano; Eric Taylor, tenor; and Erin Wagner, mezzo-soprano.

Tickets are on sale now for $20. Free for subscribers - reservation required. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (73 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO's pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO's multiyear ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane