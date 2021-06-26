Houston Grand Opera to Host Jonas Kaufmann in One Night Only Concert and Gala Event

Houston Grand Opera has announced An Evening with Jonas Kaufmann, a special, one-night event with international tenor Jonas Kaufmann on October 6, 2021, at the Wortham Theater Center. Kaufmann's highly anticipated HGO debut, and first-ever Houston performance, is the chance of a lifetime for opera lovers.

Jonas Kaufmann is known for his voice which excels in a large variety of repertoire and has received much recognition for his performance of French, German, and Italian roles. Standout roles include Don Carlo, Otello, Alvaro, Des Grieux, Cavaradossi, Andrea Chénier, Turiddu, Canio, Don José, Werther, Florestan, Lohengrin, Siegmund and Parsifal. The acclaimed artist is in high demand for his solo recitals and concerts.

The concert in the Brown Theater will feature a broad selection of arias and excerpts from the heroic tenor repertoire, including a generous sampling of the Wagnerian roles for which he has become famous. HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers conducts the HGO Orchestra during this extraordinary evening.

Following the concert, an intimate and elegant dinner will take place at the newly renovated Four Seasons Houston. Table underwriter packages range from $10,000 to $50,000; while individual tickets for the concert and dinner range from $1,000 to $5,000. HGO Board Member Louise G. Chapman is the Presenting Underwriter of the evening.

"Not only are we thrilled about the opportunity to host one of most versatile tenors in the world, but this will also be an evening of celebration as we return to live performances at the Wortham," says Patrick Summers, HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers. "The arts community has been impacted immensely the past year, and we are so honored to open our 2021-22 season with such an incredibly celebrated artist."

Concert Gala Dinner packages are currently available for purchase and include premium concert tickets and a post-performance seated dinner with Jonas Kaufmann. Individual concert-only tickets will be available later this summer.

For more information on the concert and gala, please visit HGO.org/Jonas.