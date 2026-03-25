Houston Grand Opera Unveils 2026-27 Season - DER ROSENKAVALIER, SHOW BOAT and More

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Houston Grand Opera has revealed its 2026-27 season, which includes a new production of Verdi’s Aida; a new staging of Carlisle Floyd’s seminal American opera, Susannah; Gounod’s wickedly tragic Faust; Mozart’s brilliantly imaginative The Magic Flute; R. Strauss’s effervescent comedy of manners, Der Rosenkavalier; and Kern’s sweeping American musical, Show Boat. Subscriptions for the 2026-27 season are available to audiences starting today at HGO.org, with single tickets available starting June 16, 2026.

New Leadership at HGO

The 2026-27 season will also usher in a new era of leadership at HGO. Joining General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor to guide the company forward is internationally celebrated arts leader and conductor James Gaffigan, who will assume the role of Music Director Designate before becoming Music Director during the 2027-28 season. At the end of the current season, Patrick Summers will become the company’s Music Director Emeritus and holder of the Robert and Jane Cizik Music Director Emeritus Chair.

Susannah Opens the Season

HGO will open the 2026-27 season with Susannah, continuing the company’s centenary celebrations for opera icon Carlisle Floyd. Set in the hills of Tennessee, the story follows a young woman whose life is shattered by gossip and judgment.

The opera will be presented in a new staging from Patricia Racette, starring Angel Blue, Rod Gilfry, Bille Bruley, and Aaron Blake, conducted by James Gaffigan.

Faust

Also part of HGO’s fall repertoire is Gounod’s Faust, in a production by David McVicar set in Belle Époque Paris. Pretty Yende stars as Marguerite, joined by Matthew Polenzani and Ildebrando D’Arcangelo. Giacomo Sagripanti conducts.

Aida

The winter season launches with Verdi’s Aida in a new production by Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers. Ailyn Pérez stars in the title role, alongside Jonathan Tetelman, Adam Smith, Lucas Meachem, and Raehann Bryce-Davis. Michele Gamba conducts.

The Magic Flute

Mozart’s The Magic Flute is reimagined in a whimsical 19th-century hotel setting by Renaud Doucet and André Barbe. Paul Appleby, Janai Brugger, Joshua Hopkins, Aigul Khismatullina, and Grigory Shkarupa star, with David Chan conducting.

Der Rosenkavalier

Spring brings Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, set in 1950s Vienna and directed by Bruno Ravella. Tamara Wilson stars as the Marschallin, with Matthew Rose, Samantha Hankey, and Soraya Mafi. Henrik Nánási conducts.

Show Boat

HGO closes the season with Kern and Hammerstein’s Show Boat, presented in a production by Francesca Zambello. Isabel Leonard, Lauren Snouffer, Edward Nelson, and Morris Robinson lead the cast, conducted by Patrick Summers.

Season Beyond the Mainstage

Complementing the mainstage season, HGO will engage the Houston community through programs for students, families, and arts lovers.

Highlights include the Butler Studio Showcase on September 13, 2026; Family Day Presents The Magic Flute on February 13, 2027; Giving Voice on February 19, 2027 featuring Angel Blue; and the Concert of Arias on February 26, 2027.

Student-focused performances include a matinee of The Magic Flute on February 12, 2027 and a High School Night performance of Show Boat on May 4, 2027.

Tickets and Subscription Information

HGO’s 2026-27 season offers a range of ticket options, from flexible three-opera packages to full subscriptions starting at $100. Subscriptions are available now, with single tickets on sale June 16, 2026.

Subscribers receive benefits including discounted tickets, free access to the Butler Studio Showcase, exclusive events, and access to Opera America’s Opera Passport program.

The company also continues accessibility initiatives, including $25 tickets, student discounts, and special pricing for young professionals, veterans, and active military members.

Photo credit: Curis Brown