Houston Grand Opera To Open Wagner's PARSIFAL In January

On January 19, 2024, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will open Parsifal, Wagner's final masterpiece, in a stunning, colorful production directed by John Caird, with HGO Principal Guest Conductor Eun Sun Kim at the podium.

Full of shimmeringly beautiful music and spiritual and philosophical exploration, Wagner's revered masterpiece takes audiences on a mystical journey through a realm where time has no meaning and a group of knights are trying to protect the Holy Grail and their wounded king, Amfortas. He can only be healed by an innocent fool—the titular protagonist—but first Parsifal must undertake a quest to reclaim the Holy Spear, enduring tests including an attempted seduction by a bevy of gorgeous women.

The opera runs four hours and 45 minutes, including two intermissions. It is sung in German with projected English translation.

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (75 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO's pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.