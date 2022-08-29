Houston Grand Opera Presents MONKEY AND FRANCINE IN THE CITY OF TIGERS This October

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers, part of its Opera to Go! series specifically designed for students, at Miller Outdoor Theatre from Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13.

Composer Kamala Sankaram and librettist David Johnston's original opera was commissioned by HGO and made its world premiere in 2017. The work has gone on to have a life on other stages around the country. It may have been created for children, but it's a hit with grownups too!

Bringing together influences from India, China, and West Africa, the opera shares the tale of Monkey and his whip-smart sister Francine, who must figure out how to work together if they want to escape the clutches of the hungry Crocodile and the greedy Lord of the Tigers. Featuring a mix of musical styles from Bollywood, opera, and jazz combined with relatable, contemporary language and characters, the opera conveys a timely message of unity.

HGO's Opera to Go! program offers fully-staged, high-energy, 45-minute operas, sung entirely in English and designed with students in mind. Opera to Go! is performed across countless schools and community venues all over the greater Houston region, as well as to further regions throughout Texas. To learn more about the Opera to Go! program, please contact the HGO Community & Learning team at operatogo@hgo.org or 713-546-0245.

Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Dr. These performances are non-ticketed. No tickets are necessary; no reservations can be made. As a courtesy to Miller, please fill out the school group attendance form here.

School groups can learn more about visiting Miller here.