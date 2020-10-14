Houston Grand Opera Presents LIVE FROM THE CULLEN With Arturo Chacón-Cruz

Tune in Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Houston Grand Opera will present the November installment of Live from The Cullen on November 13. Viewers will be transported to the Wortham Theater Center's Cullen Theater for a performance by tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz, who has made exciting appearances in renowned theaters and concert halls across the globe. His digital recital for HGO will feature songs by Leonard Cohen, Consuelo Velázquez, María Grever, Giacomo Puccini, and more. Chacón-Cruz will be accompanied by HGO principal coach Kirill Kuzmin on piano.

Who: Originally from Sonora, Mexico and currently residing in Miami, Arturo Chacón-Cruz has sung over 50 roles in more than 25 countries. His repertoire spans from Bellini and Donizetti to Puccini and Verdi. Some of his sought-after roles include Hoffman in The Tales of Hoffmann, Alfredo in La traviata, Don José in Carmen, B.F. Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly, and the titular role in Werther. Chacón-Cruz has sung private recitals for His Majesty King Felipe of Spain, among many other storied performances. An HGO Studio alumnus and first prize and Audience Choice Award winner in HGO's 2003 Eleanor McCollum Competition Concert of Arias, Chacón-Cruz returns to HGO after appearing with the company as the Duke of Mantua in Rigoletto last fall.

Details:

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

7:30 p.m. C.T.

Where: Stream the recital for free on your computer, tablet, or smartphone by logging into HGO.org or marquee.tv. Or stream the recital on your television by accessing the Marquee TV app using your Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or other device.

Tariff: Free

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You